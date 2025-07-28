Global Biostimulants Market Set For 12.4% Growth, Reaching $6.1 Billion By 2029

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Biostimulants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

How Is The Biostimulants Market Evolving?

The biostimulants market has seen rapid growth in recent years. From $3.46 billion in 2024, it's projected to reach $3.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This robust development can be attributed to the increasing demands for sustainable agriculture, the surge in consumer preference for organic products, advancements made in scientific research alongside government initiatives and regulatory support.

What Future Projections Can We Expect In The Biostimulants Market?

Looking forward, the forecast suggests a further market expansion. The biostimulants market is expected to grow to an impressive $6.1 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth is largely driven by climate-adaptive agriculture, the shift towards healthier and sustainable diets, the escalating demand for high-value crops, and the pressing need to meet the soaring global food demand. Key trends in the forecast period include an emphasis on bespoke crop solutions, launches of synergistic combinations to improve crop productivity, the growing focus on nanotechnology for developing advanced biostimulant compounds, a drive toward sustainable crop yield enhancement, and a strategic focus on cross-sector collaborations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2516&type=smp

What Factors Will Contribute To The Biostimulants Market Growth?

The drive towards sustainable agriculture is a major factor fuelling the growth of the biostimulants market. With deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, climate change, and the pressure to produce higher crop yields, farming practices are increasingly veering towards more sustainable methods. Unlike traditional agricultural products, like fertilizers and pesticides, which harm the environment and degrade the soil, biostimulants enhance the plants' ability to absorb nutrients and handle biotic stress, making them a favourable choice.

Who Are the Key Players in the Biostimulants Market?

Major corporations operating the biostimulants market include stalwarts like Bayer AG, UPL, Adama Ltd, Syngenta, and Novozymes A/S, along with a host of others such as the Haifa Group, American Vanguard Corporation, Lallemand, Inc., FMC Corporation, BioAg Pty Ltd., Nutri-Tech Solutions, EcoCatalysts, T.Stanes & Company Limited, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., Evergreen Biotech Inc., Jiangsu Baoze Agrochemical Co., Ltd, Beijing Multigrass Formulation Co., Ltd, AminoA Biostimulants, Valagro, Sapec Agro Business, Levington Agriculture, Plantworks Ltd., Koppert Biological Systems Inc., COMPO Expert GmbH, Agricol, Schelkovo Agrohim, BioWorks Inc, MicroSintesis, BioFert Manufacturing Inc., Plant Products, Acadian Seaplants, Valent BioSciences Corporation, Advanced Biological Marketing ABM, Verdesian Life Sciences, Sound Agriculture, Agroenzymas, Stoller, BioCeres, Aminoagro, Microquimica, Ecolibrium Biologicals, Solum Brasil, Emirates Biotech Pharmaceutical Factory LLC, Agri Life Gulf, Bioriginal Africa, Omnia Group.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biostimulants-global-market-report

What Recent Trends Are We Witnessing in the Biostimulants Market?

In order to stay competitive, majority of the companies in the biostimulants market are focusing on developing innovative products that cater to the ever-changing demands and requirements of the customers. There's also been a rise in the number of start-ups entering the market with novel products.

How Is The Biostimulants Market Segmented?

Understanding the segmentation of the market gives us further insight. Here's a look:

1. By Chemical Origin: Natural Biostimulants, Biosynthetic Biostimulants

2. By Active Ingredient: Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Other Active Ingredients

3. By Category: Application: Foliar, Soil, Seed

Under Natural Biostimulants: plant extracts, Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Inoculants

Under Biosynthetic Biostimulants: Synthetic Growth Regulators, Amino Acids, Other Synthetic Compounds

What Insights Do We Have Into Regional Growth In The Biostimulants Market?

In terms of regional growth, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for biostimulants in 2024. North America followed closely as the second-largest region. The biostimulants market report covers other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AgroScience Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/humic-based-biostimulants-market-global-market-report

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.