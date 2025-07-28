President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes meeting between the National Executive and the Northern Cape Provincial Executive Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a meeting between the National executive and the Northern Cape Provincial Executive.

The meeting, held under the theme “Unlocking the Northern Cape potential as a modern, growing and successful province”, was the sixth formal engagement that the national executive had with a provincial executive.

The meeting was also joined by Executive Mayors.

Previous sessions include meetings with the Executive Councils of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and most recently, the Eastern Cape.

These sessions have resulted in strengthening cooperative governance, breaking down silos and cooperative project planning that leads to collaborative execution.

As President Ramaphosa said during the Budget Debate last week, when the three spheres of government work together, the lives of the people of South Africa are improved.

It is envisaged that the National Executive would have met with the leadership of the remaining provinces over the next few months.

The President emphasised the importance of structured engagements between the national and provincial executives that assist government coordinate more efficiently, resolve challenges together and to plan smarter.

The meetings are also meant to facilitate innovative ideas and proposals to address service delivery and skills challenges.

The meeting discussed the ongoing roll out of catalytic economic development projects that require the deepening of cooperation between the national and provincial governments.

These include the Boegoebaai Harbor and SEZ development, revitalisation and expansion of Vaalharts, Namakwa SEZ and the development of the infrastructure masterplan.

The meeting further affirmed closer cooperation on issues of climate change mitigation considering the province’s vulnerability to erratic weather conditions. The national executive pledged to continue working closely with the province in areas of Transport and Logistics, Basic Education, Water and Sanitation infrastructure development, Human Settlements, Tourism and Energy and Electricity.

