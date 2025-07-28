Gathers Guangdong and Macao Food Souvenirs, Taste of ICH and Global Delicacies 2025GMBPF Closes Tomorrow with Bonus Suprises

MACAU, July 28 - Since its opening on 24 July, the 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF) has been gaining significant traction. As of 2pm on the third day (26 July), the total attendance has already surpassed 50,000, with 29,000 visitors flocking to the venue on 25 July, the first day the event was open to the public. In addition to the 100,000+ gifts distributed on-site, visitors who participate in the games stand a chance to win great prizes such as smartphones, smart fitness watches, motorcycles, TVs, and robot vacuum cleaners.

27 July is the final day of 2025GMBPF, the event is rolling out even more exciting benefits, including unbeatable discounts on hundreds of daily necessities, food items, and household products, along with beloved traditional Guangdong and Macao food souvenirs, the intangible cultural heritage delicacy – Wugufang’s roasted pigeon, pandan chiffon cakes, Singaporean chilli crab sauce with fried mantou buns, take-home cheese lasagne, and Bak Kut Teh soup packets. This way, every guest can enjoy a one-stop global gourmet shopping experience.

The Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone has received rave reviews for its reimagining of ageing in place

The Intelligent Home Experience Zone, located within the Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone, has proven extremely popular, attracting large numbers of older adults eager to explore age-friendly products, including smart assistive devices, smart nursing beds, and wearable exoskeleton walking aids.

After trying out the exoskeleton aids, some visitors praised the level of mobility that technology can enable. Healthcare professionals visiting the event spoke highly of the “contactless care” solutions that offer fully automatic operations to reduce the risk of infection through zero-contact. They also noted that these solutions not only provide caretakers with safe and convenient options, but also meet the upgrade needs of institutions.

Immersive experiences during the first three days ignite China Chic fever

The Lychee Bay Sai Kwan cultural corridor, located in the China Chic Products Zone, has become the most popular place to take photos. Live performances of traditional crafts, staged by national intangible cultural heritage (ICH) masters, have attracted over 7,000 viewers. Visitors to the “72 Guangdong-Macao Street” immersive space are transported back in time, where they can watch actors Wu Jiahui (“Tenant in Room 369”) and He Zhifeng (“Tenant in Room 258”) from the TV series The House of 72 Tenants perform the original stage play Macao in Moonlight. In addition, young Cantonese opera inheritors have given surprising flash mob performances across the venue, creating an energetic atmosphere through interaction with the audience.

Mega product discounts and activities bring in swarms of visitors

The promotions and activities available at the event have been popular among the public, with generous discounts on hundreds of products, including daily necessities, household products, and food items. There have been 14 live cooking shows hosted by renowned Chinese and Western chefs in the New Gourmet Tasting Area, alongside enriching parent-and-child workshops for hands-on creation of ICH food. Moreover, prize draws and games have kept the energy levels high.

Residents are invited to visit the event on its final day

The 2025GMBPF will be open to the public with free admission from 10:00 to 20:00 on 27 July, its closing day. The organisers warmly invite the public to seize this final opportunity to attend, join the shopping spree, and enjoy the engaging activities. To encourage the public to choose public transport and travel green, free shuttle bus services are provided between the Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and the venue. Additionally, free parking zone is available at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. For more information, please visit the 2025GMBPF’s official website: www.guangdongmacaofair.com. You can also contact us by telephone on (853) 8798 9636or by email at info@guangdongmacaofair.com, and follow “MICE_IPIM”on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.