Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa delivers keynote address at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Conference, 28 to 29 Jul

Members of the media are invited to attend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Conference where the Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will deliver a keynote address.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA), in partnership with the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), has organized this symposium, scheduled to be held in Gqeberha from July 28 to July 29, 2025.

The details are as follows:

Date: 28-29 July 2025
Time: 09H00
Venue: Gqeberha, Coega Vulindlela Village (VACC), Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality,

For confirmations, please contact Mr. Andile April at andile.april@coega.co.za or Ms. Amanda Hlahleni at Amanda.hlahleni@cbrta.co.za / 060 974 0724.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

