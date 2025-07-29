MindSpa Psychiatry and Joseph Lee Counseling Announce Merger to Form MindSpa Therapy

MindSpa Psychiatry and Joseph Lee Counseling Announce Merger

New Entity Offers Patients Seamless Access to Both Psychiatric and Therapy Services in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindSpa Psychiatry, a leader in integrative psychiatric care, is proud to announce its merger with Joseph Lee Counseling, a respected provider of psychotherapy and mental wellness services. This transformative partnership will launch under a new name: MindSpa Therapy.By combining the strengths of both practices, MindSpa Therapy will offer a unified, holistic approach to mental health — providing patients with streamlined access to psychiatry, psychotherapy, and wellness support under one roof.“This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver compassionate, personalized mental health care,” said Adam Lennox founder of MindSpa Psychiatry. “Together with Joseph Lee and his exceptional counseling team, we’re creating a truly integrated space for healing and growth.”MindSpa Therapy will continue to serve Florida the Boynton Beach community with expanded services, including:1. Psychiatric evaluations and medication management2. Individual, couples, and family therapy3. Anxiety, depression, substance abuse, trauma, and ADHD treatment4. Collaborative care for long-term mental wellnessJoseph Lee, licensed mental health counselor and founder of Joseph Lee Counseling, added:“We’ve always believed that mental health should be comprehensive and collaborative. With MindSpa Therapy, we’re building a practice that honors the whole person and makes expert care more accessible.”All existing patients of both practices will continue to receive uninterrupted care, with the added benefit of expanded treatment options and an integrated care team.Meet the team https://www.mindspatelemed.com/therapists For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.mindspatelemed.com or call (561) 576-9404.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.