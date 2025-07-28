Bolivar businesses to join Paralowie after suburb boundary change

Release date: 28/07/25

The suburb boundaries between Bolivar and Paralowie could be set to change, following a request from the owners of a popular local caravan park and adjoining owners.

The Aspen Group, owner of Highway 1 Caravan & Tourist Park, and neighbouring owners seek to move a small portion of Bolivar into the suburb of Paralowie.

The area which sits between the North-South Motorway and Port Wakefield Road includes the caravan park, the Whitehorse Inn Hotel, a BP truck stop, an Ampol service station, a McDonald’s and a Krispy Kreme store which, under the proposal, will all now become part of the suburb Paralowie.

The City of Salisbury, which owns some of the affected land, has endorsed the proposal after thorough consideration and subject to further consultation with landowners and the community.

Re-aligning the suburb boundaries will allow the businesses and residents in the area to develop stronger connection with neighbouring Paralowie and will enhance the land’s attractiveness for future investment and urban development.

The North-South motorway provides a logical and easily recognisable suburb boundary.

With this boundary alteration, the City of Salisbury has signalled its intent to initiate a Code Amendment for the newly aligned area to rezone land from rural to an employment zone and will collaborate with the Caravan and Tourist Park owner to achieve the region’s strategic growth goals.

Highway 1 is a significant tourist facility for the Salisbury council area, catering for a wide range of customers including tourists and workers.

In addition, Aspen has just finished twelve 2- and 3-bedroom lifestyle houses at the southern end of the park.

Formal notice of intention to alter the boundaries will be published in the Government Gazette, initiating a one-month statutory public consultation period.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This suburb boundary change makes sense. It creates a clear and logical dividing line for our suburbs and ensures that local businesses and residents in this key area are better aligned with their community.

Redrawing the suburb boundaries will unlock new opportunities for investment, jobs and urban renewal.

I thank the City of Salisbury, the Aspen Group and residents and business owners for their engagement on the process of shaping the area’s future.

Attributable to John Carter, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Aspen Group

Aspen looks forward to working with Government and Council to expand both the tourism and lifestyle components of the park on the land to add more lifestyle houses freeing up housing and more tourism accommodation.