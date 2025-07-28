SA economy one of the best in the nation

Release date: 28/07/25

South Australia’s economy is the second best performing in the nation, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

South Australia climbed from fourth to second place on the back of an increase in economic activity within the state.

Among the eight indicators that CommSec assess, South Australia was ranked first for construction work and dwelling starts.

The report also notes South Australia had the fastest job growth in the nation over the first six months of 2025 and was second for economic growth.

“South Australia is the big improver, jumping to second from fourth spot, supported by a pick-up in consumer spending, business investment and dwelling investment.” CommSec State of the States – July 2025 – page 13

The South Australian economy was ranked equal fifth in the nation at the time of the 2022 State Election.

Western Australia remains number one in the nation for the fourth straight report, with WA benefitting from its unfair share of GST revenues and the continued resources royalty’s boom.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This is an excellent result which demonstrates the positive action this Government is taking to improve our economy.

We are number one for construction work and dwelling starts when compared to our long term averages, while we have the fastest job growth across the nation.

This is fuelling an increase in consumer spending and business investment which is further strengthening our economy.

We have gone from the fifth best economy at the last election to second.