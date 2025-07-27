RE: St. Albans Barracks/ Theft of building material in Isle Lamotte / Request for Information
The person of interest has been identified as someone authorized to be on the property. State Police no longer require the publics assistance with this investigation. Thank you to all who took the time to read/ respond to this release.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005285
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/27/25 @ approx. 1515 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Shore Road, Isle Lamotte (just south of shrine)
VIOLATION: Larceny of building materials
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
VICTIM: Diana and Chris Boire
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was notified of a theft of lumber from a building site on West Shore Road in Isle La Motte. Attached are photos of the suspect and truck involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.
