Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,036 in the last 365 days.

RE: St. Albans Barracks/ Theft of building material in Isle Lamotte / Request for Information

The person of interest has been identified as someone authorized to be on the property. State Police no longer require the publics assistance with this investigation. Thank you to all who took the time to read/ respond to this release.

 

From: Kamerling, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 27, 2025 4:28 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Cc: Allen, Ray <Ray.Allen@vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks/ Theft of building material in Isle Lamotte / Request for Information

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2005285

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                  

STATION:               St. Albans      

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  07/27/25 @ approx. 1515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Shore Road, Isle Lamotte (just south of shrine)

VIOLATION: Larceny of building materials

 

ACCUSED:        Unknown / Under Investigation                                       

 

 

VICTIM: Diana and Chris Boire

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was notified of a theft of lumber from a building site on West Shore Road in Isle La Motte. Attached are photos of the suspect and truck involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: St. Albans Barracks/ Theft of building material in Isle Lamotte / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more