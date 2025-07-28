How Zocal is Helping Local Businesses to Grow

Zocal App

Helping small businesses grow by increasing online visibility, and customer engagement, Zocal has already reached over 100K users and supported 400+ businesses

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zocal is rapidly transforming how local businesses connect with customers by offering a modern, hyperlocal discovery platform that brings real-time visibility to shops, services, and events in every Indian city.Built with the goal of digitizing the offline economy, Zocal allows local vendors to list their businesses and showcase active offers or services - giving them a digital storefront without requiring any technical expertise.Since its pilot launch in Bengaluru, Zocal has helped over 400+ local businesses attract new customers, gain digital visibility, and increase walk-ins. The platform has already reached over 100,000 users across various online channels, with business listings generating a growing number of offer clicks and in-store visits each week.“Within days of listing on Zocal, we started seeing more people walk into our store asking for deals they found online,” said a local beauty salon owner in Model Town.Unlike traditional listing platforms, Zocal focuses on real-time offer discovery, allowing users to instantly view promotions nearby - whether it's a coaching center offering admissions, a gym with a festive discount, or a boutique with a limited-time sale.The platform empowers small businesses by:Providing a free and fast onboarding experienceGiving them access to local digital exposureHelping them reach younger, mobile-first customersEnabling dynamic offers that can be changed anytimeZocal not only benefits businesses, but also helps residents and students find services, offers, and hidden gems in their area - all in a clean, app-like interface that doesn’t require downloading anything.With upcoming features like AI-generated offer posters, customer engagement insights, and city-specific rankings, Zocal aims to become the go-to tool for every business looking to succeed in the digital age.Zocal is currently active in Tier-1 cities and plans to expand to more Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the coming months. Businesses interested in listing their services can visit https://www.zocal.in/new to get started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.