Top Singer-Songwriter Fawn Releases Intense EDM Song, 'It's Alright' Remixed by Virtuoso Producer Cameron Lasswell

Dark, explosive, and emotionally charged—this song bleeds anguish of buried pain beneath its high-voltage soundscapes.

Cameron infused the song with fiery rage and an even deeper anguish through his unmatched brilliance. He doesn’t just throw loops together, he plays every single part himself, he is a musical genius.” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records announces the release of “ It's Alright ", the latest EDM remix from Internationally known singer-songwriter Fawn , the Billboard Top 5 charting recording artist, musician and composer. Coming out Friday, August 15, 2025, this electrifying remix has an infectious rhythm and message.Fawn said, I wrote “‘It's Alright’ very quickly - in under 20 minutes about a deep love that took a bad turn...a real bad turn!" Fawn continued, "Even though I was a teen-ager when this song emerged through me, it's subject is relevant at any age."“It's Alright” is from Fawn’s weekly EDM special summer series of releases that are part of The Archive Collection. The archives include unreleased tracks, mixes, remixes and a select amount of previously released songs from her personal vault.Fawn continues, “This song was brilliantly remixed by musician and producer extraordinaire Cameron Lasswell . It's official title is 'It's Alright Cameron Lasswell Mad Mix'. Cameron infused the track with fiery rage and an even deeper anguish through his unmatched brilliance. He doesn’t just throw loops together—he actually plays every single part himself. Cameron is the real deal—an incredible artist with next-level musicianship, he is a top-tier talent—an artist whose musicianship rivals that of BT (Brian Transeau), who I’ve worked on projects with in the past. Cameron feels music in his bones—he’s a total genius."With Fawn’s vocals produced by herself at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, California, she recently re-mastered the track at 1888 Studios. Stonedef Records commented, "Watching Cameron and Fawn collaborate is effortless—they connect deeply through music, share genuine mutual respect, and bring a playful and quirky sense of humor to the studio. Their creative synergy and musical chemistry transform everything they touch into authentic works of unparalleled art."“It's Alright Cameron Lasswell Mad Mix” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting August 15, 2025.

