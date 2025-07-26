Killer in Multi-State Murder Investigation Receives Life Sentence (West Texas Region)

WINKLER CO. – The man responsible for the 2022 murder of 48-year-old Alexis Sanchez Azcuy in Winkler Co., Texas will spend the rest of his life in prison thanks to collaborative investigative efforts by the Texas Rangers with local, state and federal law enforcement. Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez, 33, received a life sentence for murder and 20 years of confinement for abuse of a corpse by a Winkler Co. jury on July 16, 2025.

In March 2022, the Texas Rangers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began investigating a missing person case involving Sanchez Azcuy. Sanchez Azcuy, a commercial vehicle driver, was reported missing to the Winkler Co. Sheriff’s Office after his truck was found abandoned in the area. Sanchez Azcuy’s last known contact with family was just a few days prior to the discovery of his vehicle. In the months that followed, investigators found Sanchez Azcuy’s remains scattered across Winkler Co. and in Lea Co., N.M. It was clear he had been murdered—and that his killer dismembered his body.

Cell phone data and DNA collected during the investigation identified Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez as a suspect in Sanchez Azcuy’s case. He was arrested in Hobbs, N.M. on July 11, 2022, initially for tampering with evidence. Later, as investigators continued reviewing evidence in the case, Rodriguez Hernandez was charged with Sanchez Azcuy’s murder and abuse of a corpse. He was subsequently extradited to Texas for trial.

“Thanks to the strong partnerships the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has at the local, state and federal level, Ramon Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez won’t be a threat to the public ever again,” said DPS West Texas Region Chief Jose Sanchez. “Alexis Sanchez Azcuy’s case is a testament to the Texas Rangers’ commitment to bringing justice to victims and their families and putting violent criminals in jail.”

“Justice has finally been delivered, and the message rings loud and clear-Violent crime will NEVER have a place in our communities,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales. “Ramon Alejandro Rodriguez Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the cold-blooded murder and dismemberment of his victim. In a barbaric act committed out of greed and followed by horrifying cruelty, Hernandez scattered the remains across the West Texas region, believing he could evade justice. Thanks to the relentless, tireless work of our FBI agents in the Midland Resident Agency and our committed partners with the Texas Rangers, Hernandez was found, prosecuted, and guaranteed to never harm another person in our community again. The FBI will never stop pursuing those who threaten our communities’ safety. We will stand with victims and their families, no matter how long it takes, and the FBI will crush violent crime-decisively, relentlessly, and together.”

“The 109th District Attorney's office is pleased that justice was served on Ramon Rodriguez-Hernandez,” said District Attorney Amanda Navarette. “Alexis Sanchez Azcuy was brutally murdered and dismembered, his family had to endure months of distress while he was missing and navigate the long process of the identification of his remains. After two years of waiting, the family was finally able to put Alexis Sanchez Azcuy to rest. The Winkler County jurors were swift in returning their verdict and sentence in this case, sending a clear message that violent, heinous crimes will not be tolerated. We want to recognize the extensive investigation and efforts of the FBI and Texas Rangers that helped bring this case to a successful outcome.”

DPS would like to express its gratitude to FBI Agents in Midland, Texas, Las Cruces, N.M. and Roswell, N.M., as well as the Hobbs Police Department, the Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office, Winkler Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Winkler Co. District Attorney's Office for their partnership throughout this investigation.

If anyone has additional information regarding this case, please contact the DPS District Office in Midland at (432) 498-2130.

###(DPS - West Texas Region)