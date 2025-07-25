Wanted Suspect Apprehended in 2024 Kentucky Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the apprehension of a suspect involved in a 2024 Homicide in Southeast.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 9:44 a.m., First District officers responded to 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded, yet despite life-saving efforts the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jakele Allen of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 36-year-old Kareem Thomas of Bronx, NY, in Mount Vernon, New York. Thomas was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder while Armed (Gun). Thomas will go through the extradition process to be returned to Washington, DC, where he will face charges.

CCN: 24163320

