Minister’s statement on the rescue of three workers at Red Chris mine

CANADA, July 25 - Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, has released the following statement on the successful rescue of three workers at Red Chris mine in northwestern B.C.:

“Today, we breathe a collective sigh of relief and express our profound thanks in celebration of the rescue and safe return of the three workers at Red Chris mine. After a fall-of-ground incident on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, these men spent more than two days in an underground refuge station before being safely extracted late last night.

“I want to commend the many agencies, organizations, companies and individuals who pulled together in the face of this challenge, the mine rescue teams, Newmont, the Tahltan Nation, industry and government. Your decisive action and collaborative work around the clock helped ensure the best possible outcome in the face of this emergency.

“Earlier this year, I participated in the mine rescue competition, meeting the incredible men and women who are responsible for coming to the rescue in events like these. I was able to see first-hand their incredible skills and dedication in action. Our province is well served by such courageous professionals.

“This is a proud day for our province, and I am so happy to know that Kevin, Darien and Jesse are healthy and well and are safely back with their families.

“As we move forward, we reflect on the impact of this incident and the lessons we can glean from it. The ministry’s chief inspector has begun an investigation, the results of which will be made public, and I know that Newmont will also be conducting its own investigation.

“Thanks once again to everyone involved, and I wish Kevin, Darien and Jesse all the best and a happy reunion with their families and loved ones.”