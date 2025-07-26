Update: 24/7 lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue for affordable housing sewer line work

Main, News Posted on Jul 25, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of 24/7 lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between West Kamehameha Avenue to Hololeʻa Street, adjacent to Jim Falk Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.

Crews are continuing to work on a sewer line project for the Hale Pilina affordable housing complex along Puʻunēnē Avenue.

Beginning on Monday, July 28 to Friday, Aug.1 through traffic 24/7 will be limited to one lane in each direction with no left turns permitted between West Kamehameha Avenue and Hololeʻa Street. Sewer line work will be performed in the two southbound lanes and the center turn lane fronting McDonald’s. One northbound lane will be used for southbound traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/traffic-control-plan-3.jpg

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Puunene-TCP-.jpg

Vehicles and bicyclists in the far right lane on the north side of the intersection of West Kamehameha Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue must turn right onto West Kamehameha Avenue at the intersection. Left turns onto West Kamehameha Avenue will be permitted from Puʻunēnē Avenue.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Please follow all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

