ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Rape, Arson, and Human Smuggling

70% of illegal alien arrests under the Trump Administration have been charged with or convicted of a crime

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens during nationwide enforcement actions. Arrests yesterday included criminals with serious prior convictions including child rape, arson, aggravated assault, and human smuggling.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, arsonists, and human smugglers. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off our streets,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE law enforcement is doing what sanctuary politicians refuse to do: protect the American people. Every single day our brave ICE law enforcement put their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

Among the most disturbing arrests:

ICE Buffalo arrested Jacobo Argueta-Fuentes, a 33-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador. Argueta-Fuentes has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children in Suffolk County, New York, including rape, promoting prostitution, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, sexual abuse, criminal sexual acts, and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17.

Other arrests include:

ICE Houston arrested Rafael Manriquez-Mancia, a 45-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Manriquez has a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Smith County, Texas.

ICE New Orleans arrested Abraham Eladio Pineda-Rocha, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Pineda was convicted of the aggravated felony of alien smuggling in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Alfonso Lopez-Cabrera, a 48-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Lopez has a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Norwalk, California.

ICE Buffalo arrested Wahota Allassane Ouattara, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Ivory Coast. Ouattara has a conviction for arson in New York, NY.

These arrests highlight ICE’s ongoing mission to enforce immigration law, remove violent offenders, and safeguard American communities.

ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.

###