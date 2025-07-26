ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Accused of Stalking a Mother

“Day-in and day-out, our brave ICE agents are nabbing creeps who shouldn’t be in our country in the first place.”- Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of a criminal illegal alien with a history of violent offenses including assault, accused of stalking a mother and U.S. government official, and two convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating this criminal illegal alien after a U.S. government official contacted the agency that she feared she was being stalked. The government official, whose name will remain undisclosed for her protection, was fearful for her family’s safety, including her child’s safety.

During the investigation, HSI identified the suspected stalker as Jose Madrid Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. His criminal record stretches back nearly two decades.

His rap sheet includes:

On August 9, 2006, the Prince William County General District Court in Manassas, VA convicted Madrid of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

On May 19, 2017, the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Fairfax, VA convicted Madrid of Misdemeanor Assault on Family Member.

On September 13, 2019, the Fairfax County General District Court in Fairfax, VA convicted Madrid of DWI.

On July 12, 2025, ICE arrested Jose Madrid Reyes. Despite being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2022 and denied permanent legal status in 2024, Madrid Reyes remained in the United States illegally.

“Day-in and day-out, our brave ICE agents are nabbing creeps who shouldn’t be in our country in the first place. On July 12, ICE arrested Jose Madrid Reyes—a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador—who was suspected of stalking a U.S. federal official. We will not allow these predators to terrorize American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary McLaughlin. “Despite facing an 830% increase in assaults against them, ICE law enforcement is keeping Americans safe from criminal illegal aliens and sending these slimeballs back to their home countries.”

Madrid Reyes will remain in ICE Custody pending his deportation, which is expected within the coming days.

ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.

