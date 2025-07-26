DHS Statement on Arrest of Man Charged with Assaulting ICE Law Enforcement Officers

The second person charged, Danielle Nadine Davila, is still at large

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement regarding two medical staffers in southern California who are facing charges for assaulting and obstructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California today announced federal charges against Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila. DHS law enforcement arrested Ortega today and is seeking the arrest of Davila following charges for assaulting a federal officer and conspiracy to prevent by force and intimidation a federal officer from discharging his duties.

“The media attempted to demonize ICE agents by saying that our agents were arresting individuals inside a medical center—but that is completely FALSE. On July 8, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation where one of the illegal aliens fled on foot to evade law enforcement and ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center in San Bernadino County. Surgical Center staff members Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila obstructed and assaulted ICE agents,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Today, these individuals are being charged for their crime. Anyone who actively obstructs or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences which include arrest.”

On July 8, 2025, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest two illegal aliens. Officers in clearly marked ICE bullet proof vests approached the illegal alien targets as they exited a vehicle. One of the illegal aliens, Denis Guillen-Solis who is from Honduras, fled on foot to evade law enforcement. He ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center where hospital staff assaulted law enforcement and dragged the officer and illegal alien into the facility.

The two staff members attempted to obstruct law enforcement’s arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving and calling police claiming there was a “kidnapping.”