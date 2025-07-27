A Timeless Call to Persevere: R.W. Larson Jr.’s Memoir Inspires Readers to Push Past Limits

R. W. Larson Jr. Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway

KS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.W. Larson Jr.’s inspiring memoir Two Hundred Pounders Don’t Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway continues to encourage readers of all ages to defy expectations, embrace their setbacks, and press forward with courage. More than just a sports memoir, Larson’s book is a heartfelt self-help guide packed with real-life stories from the football field, track, and beyond. From playing football at the University of Wyoming and the Quantico Marines to competing in marathons and triathlons well into his senior years, Larson’s athletic journey is grounded in persistence and faith.“This book wasn’t written to highlight my victories—it’s about the perseverance it took to keep going,” says Larson. “I’ve lost, I’ve been rejected, and I’ve faced challenges, but I never quit. And I want readers to take that same spirit into their own lives.”A journalism professor with over 25 years of teaching experience, Larson brings a natural storyteller’s voice to his writing. Raised in a newsroom environment, his professional path has included military service, political campaigning, magazine publishing, sales, and education. Now in his late 80s, he continues to reflect on the lessons learned through every role he has held.Key themes in the book include:• The importance of perseverance in sports and life• How rejection and failure can open unexpected doors• The value of faith and determination• Firsthand sports stories from high school to military service• Encouragement for those who feel overlooked or underestimatedOriginally inspired by a personal story he submitted to Chicken Soup for the Soul, Larson’s memoir also echoes the spirit of motivational figures like Rudy Ruettiger, showing how grit and belief can carry someone further than talent alone.R.W. Larson Jr. is a Marine Corps veteran, lifelong athlete, educator, and communicator. He holds a master’s and doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado and has taught at institutions including Moorhead State, Pittsburg State, and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. His career also includes work in journalism, advertising, and sales. Now retired, he continues to write, with several works in progress.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . R.W. Larson Jr. can be reached at blarson2380@gmail.com.

R. W. Larson Jr. on Global Book Network with Paul Ryden!

