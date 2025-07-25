Chief Justice Recktenwald Comments on International Day of Judicial Well-Being

HONOLULU – Today, we join judiciaries around the world in recognizing the first International Day of Judicial Well-Being, established by the United Nations General Assembly earlier this year. This global observance, to be held annually on July 25, affirms the international community’s shared commitment to promoting the mental, emotional, and physical health of judges. It acknowledges that judicial well-being is essential to upholding the integrity, independence, and effectiveness of justice systems worldwide.

Judges have a duty to uphold the rule of law and impartially resolve disputes. They are called upon to make difficult decisions in complex and high-stakes cases, often under time pressure, public scrutiny, and in emotionally charged environments – which can take a real toll.

The mental, emotional, and physical health of the Judiciary’s entire workforce, including judges, is essential to the fair, competent, and consistent administration of justice. Supporting well-being is not only the right thing to do – it is essential to maintaining public trust and confidence in the courts.

In 2019, I established the Hawaiʻi Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being, and under the leadership of co-chairs Justice Sabrina McKenna and Attorney Louise Ing, the importance of well-being was brought to forefront. Since then, we have continued to make it a top priority, by working to implement Task Force recommendations, providing support and training for our judges and staff, and engaging with community stakeholders, including the Office of Wellness and Resilience.

Let us take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture that bolsters wellness, encourages openness in seeking help, and strengthens available resources. We must ensure that everyone at the Judiciary can thrive in their roles, so we can serve the public at the highest level.

I extend my deepest appreciation to every judge and employee who serves with dedication, courage, and integrity. Your well-being matters—not just today, but every day.