Twin Peaks Lodge Debuts New Pet‑Friendly Suites in Response to 40% Rise in Pet Travel

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Peaks Lodge has expanded its offerings to include new pet-friendly suites, created in direct response to the growing number of guests traveling with their pets. Located in Ouray, Colorado, Twin Peaks Lodge has long served as a base for relaxation and adventure, offering access to scenic trails, natural hot springs, and local attractions. With this latest addition, a more inclusive lodging experience has been made available to those who consider their pets part of the family.

A steady increase in pet travel inquiries had been noticed over the past several seasons, leading to a decision to dedicate part of the property to specifically accommodate guests with animals. The new suites have been outfitted with durable flooring, easy-access green space nearby, and furnishings chosen with both comfort and practicality in mind. While design updates have been made to ensure these rooms remain inviting for all guests, cleanliness standards and maintenance protocols remain unchanged.

The decision to add pet-friendly accommodations was made with the understanding that travel habits are shifting. More visitors are choosing to bring dogs along on vacations, especially when the destination offers outdoor recreation and walkable areas. Ouray’s mountain trails and open-air charm have continued to attract travelers seeking exactly that — and the ability to stay somewhere that welcomes pets has now become a deciding factor for many.

Guests booking pet-friendly suites will also receive access to all of Twin Peaks Lodge’s standard amenities, including the on-site hot springs soaking tubs, seasonal pool, and nearby dining. The intention behind these new accommodations is to provide a seamless experience for pet owners without compromising the level of comfort or service other guests have come to expect.

Reservations for the pet-friendly suites have already begun, and early feedback has reflected strong interest from both new and returning visitors. Twin Peaks Lodge remains committed to evolving with the needs of its guests while maintaining the quiet charm and welcoming atmosphere it has offered for years.

By introducing these new suites, a stay at Twin Peaks Lodge can now be shared with four-legged companions, making mountain getaways more complete for those who travel together — and relax together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.