Money Is Available for Personal Property Losses, Including Musical Instruments

Tennesseans love their music! So, it is good news that musicians and other residents who had damage or losses from April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding, may be eligible for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties are encouraged to apply by the Aug. 19 deadline.

Insurance is the best means to recover after a natural disaster. FEMA assistance covers basic needs, it does not restore all disaster-related property loss. However, FEMA assistance may repair or replace disaster-damaged property if conditions meet the eligibility requirements, and the item(s) fall within any of these categories:

Appliances: includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

Clothing: essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination.

Furniture: basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Tools: tools and equipment (including musical instruments) required for your job and items required as a condition of an applicant's or household member's education. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

Computer: funds to cover replacement of one personal or family computer. Funds for additional computers required for work or school may be approved.

Accessibility: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities.

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available. To learn more or apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.