Attorney General James Releases Statement on Agreement Pausing Federal Threats to Public Benefits

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the federal government agreed to temporarily pause enforcement of policy changes that threatened to cripple key community programs, marking a preliminary step in the fight to protect access to essential public services:

“Today’s agreement is a significant step in our fight to protect the basic services that millions of New Yorkers rely on to survive.

“These policy changes threaten essential lifelines like health care, education, and nutrition assistance programs for hardworking families in New York and nationwide.

“My office will continue to fight for these programs and services on behalf of all who need them.”

The agreement, filed in court today, follows a lawsuit led by Attorney General James and joined by 20 other attorneys general challenging the federal government’s attempt to unlawfully reinterpret the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA) to dramatically limit access to federally funded social services and programs for millions of Americans. The changes threaten access to core services such as Head Start, Meals on Wheels, child welfare programs, domestic violence shelters, housing assistance, mental health treatment, food banks, and community health centers, among many others.

Under the stipulation, the U.S. Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, Education, and Labor have committed to not enforce the challenged policies in New York and other plaintiff states through at least September 3, 2025. Critically, the federal government has also agreed never to enforce the rules retroactively, ensuring that no individual or state program will face penalties for conduct or spending that took place under the previous, longstanding rules or during the stipulation period. Today’s stipulation ensures that, for now, critical services will continue without disruption, and that families across New York and the nation will not be punished for seeking the help to which they are lawfully entitled.