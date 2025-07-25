Justice Kagan reflects on dissent, urges caution in use of emergency docket

(Subscription required) In a speech at the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference following a forceful dissent, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called for greater transparency in emergency rulings and warned against vilifying judges.

