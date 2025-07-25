Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,630 in the last 365 days.

Justice Kagan reflects on dissent, urges caution in use of emergency docket

(Subscription required) In a speech at the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference following a forceful dissent, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called for greater transparency in emergency rulings and warned against vilifying judges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice Kagan reflects on dissent, urges caution in use of emergency docket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more