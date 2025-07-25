Bell Springs Winery & Brewery Becomes First in Texas to Brew and Serve 100% Gluten-Free Beer

Bell Springs Winery & Brewery - 100% Gluten Free Beer

Hill Country favorite sets a new standard for inclusivity and flavor with a bold lineup brewed entirely from gluten-free ingredients.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Springs Winery & Brewery is proud to announce the launch of its first 100% gluten-free beers, crafted from naturally gluten-free grains and brewed with the same care and creativity as traditional beers. With this move, Bell Springs becomes the first (to its knowledge) brewery in Texas to produce and serve a fully gluten-free beer, starting with its Vienna Lager and a hoppy Pale Ale.Unlike “gluten-removed” beers, which are made with barley or wheat and treated with enzymes to reduce gluten content, Bell Springs’ gluten-free beers are brewed entirely from grains that contain no gluten at all. The brewery uses malts made from millet, buckwheat, flaked rice, and other alternative grains to create bold, full-flavored beers that are safe for those with gluten sensitivities or Celiac disease.“We listen closely to our guests, and more and more people are asking for gluten-free options that don’t sacrifice flavor,” said Nate Pruitt, Owner of Bell Springs Winery & Brewery. “We believe 100% gluten-free beer is the next big movement in craft brewing, and we’re proud to be leading the charge here in Texas.”The first release, a Vienna Lager, features a blend of Vienna Millet, Munich Millet, Buckwheat Malt, and Caramillet—offering a malty backbone with a clean, crisp finish. A Pale Ale brewed with Pale Millet and Munich Millet malts is also now on tap and has been entered into the upcoming Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival.“We’re using a similar philosophy to traditional brewing, just with a new set of tools,” said Clem Villars, Head Brewer at Bell Springs. “Millet and buckwheat offer a wide spectrum of flavor and aroma, depending on how they’re kilned and roasted. It’s exciting to explore this space and bring something unique to the table, not just for gluten-free drinkers, but for everyone who loves good beer.”According to recent market research, the gluten-free beer segment is expected to grow at over 13% CAGR through 2027, fueled by increased demand for allergen-free products and cleaner labels. Yet few breweries have committed to producing beers that are truly gluten-free from grain to glass.Bell Springs is committed to expanding its gluten-free program, with future releases planned, including a Japanese-style Rice Lager and experimental sorghum-based brews.All of Bell Springs’ gluten-free beers are available exclusively at the Bell Springs Tap Room in Dripping Springs, TX.About Bell Springs Winery & BreweryNestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Bell Springs is a destination winery and brewery offering handcrafted wine, small-batch beer, and a full food menu that highlights bold, seasonal flavors. Known for its laid-back atmosphere, creative pours, and rotating culinary offerings, Bell Springs brings people together over quality food and drink.

