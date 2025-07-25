Maryland State Board of Education to Meet July 29-30

July 25, 2025

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (July 25, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a two-day meeting on Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30, at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor). Both meetings will begin at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Board will conduct its annual election of officers and share priorities for the upcoming term.

The Board will also consider updates to the Maryland College and Career Ready Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics. The revised standards are designed to ensure college and career success in alignment with national best practices.

In addition, two National Civics Bee finalists will present their winning essays to the Board. The middle school students were selected for their compelling ideas and understanding of civic responsibility and community engagement.

The State Board meeting will resume Wednesday with a presentation of the FY26 budget.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals in total on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 individuals are welcomed in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment closes on Friday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

