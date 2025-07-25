Notice of Comment and Adoption of Rules

A Notice of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

20250253 - Proposed Amendments to the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure and North Dakota Rules of Evidence

An Order of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

20250248 - Proposed Amendments to Appendix to North Dakota Rule for Continuing Education 4

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.