Grand Opening of Wilkeson Pointe on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

Dog & Pony Saloon General Manager Suzanne Shatzel said, “We’re thrilled to build on the success of Dog & Pony Saloon in South Buffalo and open Perro & Poni at Wilkeson Pointe. Perro & Poni will bring fresh, Tex-Mex flavors to the Outer Harbor and offer visitors an exciting new dining experience at one of the best stops along Buffalo’s scenic waterfront.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “With fresh options for dining, recreation, and relaxation, the improved Wilkeson Pointe is an exceptional space to enjoy Buffalo’s Outer Harbor vistas and natural beauty. This project upgrades a longtime favorite spot for Western New York residents and transforms it into a must-visit destination for all, furthering the state’s efforts to revitalize Buffalo’s magnificent waterfront.”

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “As we cut the ribbon on the Wilkeson Pointe improvements, we did the near-impossible: made one of the best places in Western New York, even better. Governor Hochul made this project one of her priorities, and the outcome is another waterfront spot to be proud of. Make sure coming down to the Outer Harbor — for a refreshing drink, to try your hand at park golf, rent a kayak, or for one of the many other activities — is on your Summer 2025 bucket list.”

Funding for this project is from the New York Power Authority, through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Buffalo’s Outer Harbor has always been one of the best places to enjoy the region’s stunning vistas and natural beauty. Through nearly $155 million in Power Authority funding support to ECHDC, including $38 million for the Outer Harbor, Wilkeson Pointe now includes world-class amenities that elevate the visitor experience, offering new opportunities for dining, recreation and relaxation in a scenic waterfront setting.”

Wilkeson Pointe was first established in 2013 in an area just south of Times Beach, on lands that were once used to store the New York Power Authority (NYPA) ice boom, along with a former private welding and ship repair establishment. A $5 million state capital investment placed a soil cap on areas of the site to open the property to public use for the first time in the parcel’s history, with a network of bicycle and pedestrian pathways, a kayak launch and fishing pier, playground, comfort station, event lawn, parking facilities, and regenerative landscaping using native plants and green infrastructure such as bioswales. The property’s edge was also reinforced with heavy stone to repair earlier seiche damage, while wind sculptures were placed on the “pointe” to celebrate the site’s year‐round breezes.

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “In 12 years, the transformation of Wilkeson Point is noteworthy and impressive. Residents and visitors alike can be proud of the improved access to the waterfront, the innovative ways that former industrial sites are turned into recreational uses, and the expanded entertainment, activities, and dining options. I look forward to bringing my family here and sharing the experience with the community and tourists who discover our beautiful region.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Through the last decade, and with effectual state leadership, we’ve taken great strides in reconnecting Buffalo communities with our waterfront, and the transformation of Wilkeson Pointe stands out as a shining example of what thoughtful, community-focused investment can achieve. These improvements not only expand public access and enhance safety, but they also reimagine the Outer Harbor as a dynamic destination for recreation, relaxation, and small business. With these additions and improvements, visitors now have even more reason to gather, explore, and enjoy all that this remarkable shoreline has to offer.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Wilkeson Pointe provides opportunities for incredible views and will become a favorite spot for people seeking active as well as passive recreational opportunities. I thank Governor Hochul for advocating for the funding for this project so that Erie County residents and visitors to our region can benefit from improved access at this waterfront destination.”

Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Wilkeson Pointe has become one of Buffalo’s most iconic waterfront destinations, and these new upgrades represent a major step forward in our city’s waterfront transformation. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the investment from the New York Power Authority, and the dedicated efforts of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, we’re giving residents and visitors even more reasons to explore and enjoy the Outer Harbor. With enhanced recreational amenities, natural landscaping, and the exciting addition of Perro & Poni, this project reflects our shared vision of a vibrant, inclusive, and accessible waterfront that celebrates Buffalo’s natural beauty and economic resurgence.”