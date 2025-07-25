NasalFresh MD Announces Celebrity Partnership with Howie Mandel

NasalFresh MD, a leader in innovative nasal care technology, is proud to announce a new brand partnership with award-winning comedian, television host, and health advocate Howie Mandel.

NasalFresh MD, a leader in innovative nasal care technology, announces a new brand partnership with award-winning comedian and television host Howie Mandel.

PORT ST LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NasalFresh MD, a leader in innovative nasal care technology, is proud to announce a new brand partnership with award-winning comedian, television host, and health advocate Howie Mandel. The collaboration aims to raise awareness of NasalFresh MD’s dual-powered nasal irrigator, designed to rinse and suction away nasal congestion for fast, effective relief.

Partnership Highlights

· Authentic Endorsement: Howie Mandel will share his personal experience with NasalFresh MD and promote the importance of daily nasal hygiene.

· Multi-Channel Visibility: The campaign spans Mandel’s Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and YouTube channel, 200 regional TV airings, 2,500 streaming placements, and 10 Times Square digital billboards.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Howie Mandel, whose humor and honesty make him a trusted voice in health and wellness,” said Michael Friend, President of NasalFresh MD. “His personal experience and understanding of hygiene and respiratory health make him uniquely suited to help educate others. His advocacy aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver smart, effective nasal care.”

About NasalFresh MD

NasalFresh MD is America’s #1 dual-powered nasal irrigator.

The NasalFresh MD device uses a gentle saline rinse to flush out allergens, irritants, and excess mucus, followed by powerful suction to help clear nasal passages. It’s ideal for those dealing with seasonal allergies, chronic sinusitis, colds, or post-nasal drip, offering easier breathing and daily respiratory support all in one compact, easy-to-use solution.

About Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel is a celebrated entertainer and health advocate, best known for America’s Got Talent and Deal or No Deal. His openness about OCD and germ-related anxiety has made him a trusted voice in wellness and lifestyle topics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.