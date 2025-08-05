Homes For Our Troops Breaks Ground on Specially Adapted Home for Severely Injured Marine Veteran

Construction Begins on Life-Changing Home for Marine PFC Joshua Kelly being built in Oak Creek, Colorado.

OAK CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, will host a Community Kickoff Event on March 9th at 9:30AM MT to mark the start of construction on a specially adapted custom home for Marine Private First Class Joshua Kelly, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.This inspiring event will bring together supporters, neighbors, Veterans, and civic leaders from across the region as well as representatives from our National Corporate Partner, Haselden Construction , to welcome PFC Kelly and his family to the Oak Creek community, just outside of Steamboat Springs.The new home will provide freedom and independence for PFC Kelly, featuring over 40 major adaptations such as widened doorways, a roll-in shower, and accessible appliances—giving him the opportunity to rebuild his life on his own terms."Every time we break ground on a new home, it’s a reminder of our nation’s obligation and commitment to these brave men and women," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "This home represents freedom, safety, and the ability for this Veteran to rebuild their life on their own terms."Event Details:What: Community Kickoff Event for Marine PFC Joshua KellyWhen: Friday, August 9, 2025 | 9:30 a.m. MTWhere: Soroco Middle/High School, 305 Grant St., Oak Creek, COMedia Opportunities: B-roll footage, Veteran interviews, and comments from HFOT leadership, build sponsors, and community members. Please let us know if you can cover this event.Learn more about PFC Kelly’s journey here: Joshua Kelly – Homes For Our Troops About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT):Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. Since 2004, HFOT has completed over 410 homes and has 77 projects underway across the U.S. Learn more at www.hfotusa.org

