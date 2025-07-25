CANADA, July 25 - Released on July 25, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Brandon Schafer-Kovacs will be held Monday, August 25 to 29, 2025, at the Travelodge, 106 Circle Drive West, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Schafer-Kovacs, 14, was living in a group home under the care of the Ministry of Social Services. On November 25, 2022, Mr. Schafer-Kovacs was taken to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon, where he later passed away on November 28, 2022.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside at the inquest.

