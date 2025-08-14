The Albany Job Fair Returns September 10th, 2025 From 1pm-6pm, with 1-2pm Veterans Hour

September 10, 20205 Albany Job Fair billboard. Albany Job Fair Recruiters List Sept 10 2025

The Albany Job Fair features 50+ recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local & regional employment opportunities.

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair returns Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 1pm to 6pm, with a 1-2pm Veterans Hour at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s Albany Job Fair features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.The Albany Job Fair will open early at 1 pm to allow veterans time with the recruiters before the general public enters at 2 pm. “We feel that our vets have given a great deal to this country and we want to honor them,” said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer. Also present during the Veterans Hour will be PTSD dogs from Hudson Valley PAWS Therapy Dogs provided by the American Red Cross of Eastern New York."Albany Job Fair dedicating time and resources to those who served our country which shows they understand the value of our veterans' skills and experience and truly appreciate their sacrifices. Employers who are looking for disciplined, principled employees will find them during veterans hour," said NYS Senator Jake Ashby.“I’m honored to support the Albany Job Fair and its powerful commitment to helping our veterans secure good-paying jobs that allow them to apply their valuable skills and dedication to roles that serve our communities. The men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform have served with honor and courage, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to meaningful career opportunities as they reenter civilian life. By giving veterans early access to this event, the Albany Job Fair is making a clear and powerful statement: your service is appreciated, and your future is important. Connecting veterans with employers who understand their value is one of the smartest investments we can make in both our workforce and our community," said Congressman Paul D. Tonko.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. It’s a powerful way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have access to everything the fair has to offer. It’s also a great time of year to look for a job as employers get ready to enter the last quarter of the year and prepare for the holiday season,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."What also sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at the registration desk on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies, TSA, Janitronics, Express Employment, the US Navy, and supported by the NYS Department of Labor ahead of the event and on site.“The Albany Job Fair distributes over 1,000 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair , accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings.Join us September 10, 2025, from 1p-6p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

