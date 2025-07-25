WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Data Exfiltration Techniques Market Growing at 12.3% CAGR | Reach USD 217.5 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data exfiltration techniques market was valued at $69.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $217.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 292 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31870 A rise in the number of smartphone users, small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) being targeted by internal and external data breaches, emergence of technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence in data exfiltration techniques, increase in online malware, misuse of the internet, rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, and a surge in the incidence of data loss in the on-premise environment drive the growth of the global data exfiltration techniques market. However, lack of standards and device compatibility issues and lack of skilled professionals hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.The data exfiltration techniques market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, type and industry vertical. By component, it is segmented into life solution and service. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into larger enterprises and small & medium enterprise. By type, it is segmented into user activity monitoring, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS), encryption, data loss prevention and others. By industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utility and others. By region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the data exfiltration techniques market such as Barracuda Networks, Inc, DTEX Systems Inc., Exabeam, Fortra LLC, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Netwroks, Inc., Pen Test Partners, Proofpoint, Tessian Limited, and Xorlab. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data exfiltration techniques market share.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31870 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global data exfiltration techniques market, owing to infrastructure development and security solutions adoption in countries like the U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the growing digital transformation in the region.Based on type, the antivirus/anti-malware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global data exfiltration techniques market. This is because they are adopted by a number of users as the first line of defense. On the other hand, the user activity monitoring segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in the number of internet users.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share of nearly one-third of the global data exfiltration techniques market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in different types of risks involved in this sector and the surge in need to increase the security & confidentiality of banking policies. On the other hand, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in adoption of smart devices and IoT devices.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (292 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-exfiltration-techniques-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario● The data exfiltration techniques market exhibited a positive growth during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the accelerating demand for data security solutions in verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing and a rise in the number of internet users.● The increased data generation and rise in investments in edge data centers due to the growing demand for computing and storage resources to support 5G-enabled applications contributed to the growth of the market during the pandemic.● Moreover, different financial institutions adopted data exfiltration techniques due to a rise in the number of data breaches and lack of security within the organization to prevent unauthorized access to information, thus driving the market growth.● Furthermore, it is anticipated that this aspect will present the data exfiltration techniques industry with numerous prospects in future.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31870 Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Speech-to-Text API Market 2. Data Center Rack Market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.