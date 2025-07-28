Velaspan GRC-as-a-Service Expands Market for Business-Critical Compliance and Cybersecurity Programs

Velaspan's GRCaaS process.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velaspan today announced the availability of a new service that brings a modern approach to cybersecurity and risk management. Velaspan's Governance, Risk, and Compliance as a Service (GRCaaS) offering is a managed service designed to help companies grow their business through a unique value proposition of trust and transparency.“Companies and customers demand goods and services from reputable, well-managed companies that they trust with their personal information,” said David Bond, one of Velaspan’s founding partners. “This service has been developed specifically to give businesses a competitive edge that also vastly improves the security posture of any size company."GRCaaS provides a comprehensive GRC solution for organizations that need to protect their operations, customers, and reputation in an increasingly hostile threat environment but don’t have the resources necessary for an internal program.GRC is Resource IntensiveAs cyberattacks grow more frequent and complex, modern businesses are expected to demonstrate strong security practices not just to auditors but also to clients and partners. In-house GRC programs are resource-intensive, involving dedicated personnel to process lots of custom paperwork and manual workflows, leading to GRC inefficiency, lapses, poor scalability, and hidden costs.Velaspan’s GRCaaS simplifies much of this work by delivering the operational structure, technical insight, and advisory leadership needed to align cybersecurity with business strategy. It also helps companies maintain compliance with leading frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA.How GRCaaS WorksA GRCaaS engagement starts with Velaspan experts conducting discovery efforts, which include stakeholder interviews and an analysis of policy and regulatory documentation requirements. With this information, the team is able to set goals and priorities, map processes, and identify risks.Velaspan’s GRC software platform is then configured with this data, and the execution phase starts where policies are set and controls deployed. From there, Velaspan provides continuous support to manage compliance activities, guide remediation efforts, and adapt the program as new risks and regulations emerge.Kerry Kulp, founding partner and strategic lead for Velaspan’s GRC initiatives, added: “Velaspan’s GRCaaS is the new business enabler for commerce that thrives in the face of increasing security challenges. As the complexity of cybersecurity increases, good GRC is more essential, and we help companies achieve the most comprehensive GRC possible.”About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) and Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless network consulting services. The company works with enterprise customers across vertical markets, including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at www.velaspan.com

