U.S. Kitchen Faucets Market Forecast: Projected CAGR and USD Growth for the Next Decade

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ U.S. Kitchen Faucets Market by Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel, and Installation Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2035.”The U.S. kitchen faucets market size was valued at $2,191.10 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $3,884.2 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2035.Kitchen faucets are essential fixtures used to provide water for tasks such as washing dishes, cooking, and cleaning in the kitchen. They are mounted on sinks or countertops and come in different styles, including single-handle, double-handle, and pull-out designs, to fit various needs and preferences. Kitchen faucets can be made from materials such as stainless steel, brass, and chrome, which help ensure durability.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325546 Rise in demand for smart and touchless faucet technology has driven significant growth in the U.S. kitchen faucets market. Consumers increasingly seek innovations in kitchen faucets as it offers convenience and improved hygiene. Smart faucets with motion sensors and voice activation features have made daily tasks easier, as it reduces physical contact and minimizes the spread of germs. The trend of smart and touchless faucets has gained traction in recent years owing to rise in awareness of sanitation and hands-free solutions, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the adoption rates of kitchen faucets have surged as homeowners seek to upgrade their kitchens with modern, connected technology. With the rising U.S. kitchen faucets market trends such as incorporation of smart home systems made touchless faucets more attractive to tech-savvy consumers, thus driving demand for kitchen faucets in the U.S. Furthermore, manufacturers are launching models with features such as water usage tracking and temperature control, making kitchens more efficient and sustainable.However, high cost of advanced kitchen faucets restrains the market growth by limiting their accessibility to a wide consumer base in the U.S. Buyers often view premium kitchen faucets with features such as touchless technology, filtration systems, or smart functions as significant financial investments. Many consumers with budget constraints chose basic, affordable models that provided essential functionality without the added expense of advanced features. The higher prices of these advanced kitchen faucets reduce the potential market size and restrict overall sales of the U.S. kitchen faucet market. In addition, the high cost of advanced kitchen faucets also impacts property developers and contractors working on residential or commercial projects. Thus, to manage expenses effectively, many developers opt for traditional faucets instead of advanced options. This preference for cost-effective fixtures slows the adoption rate of advanced kitchen faucets in large-scale construction and renovation projects. The financial burden associated with advanced kitchen faucets limits demand and is anticipated to slower the U.S. kitchen faucets market demand.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325546 Furthermore, the increasing interest in customizable and modular faucet designs presents significant opportunities in the U.S. kitchen faucets market. Homeowners seek personalized solutions that reflect individual styles, which in turn has prompted manufacturers to offer a diverse range of options. Modular designs facilitate the mixing and matching of components, improving both functionality and aesthetics. The rise of DIY home improvement projects drives demand for easy-to-install modular systems. Brands that focus on the trend of customizing their kitchen faucets can differentiate themselves in a competitive market by delivering innovative, flexible solutions tailored to customer needs, ultimately leading to greater customer satisfaction and loyalty. Thus, the demand for customization in faucet design aligns with current trends in home renovation and personalization, which is expected to boost the U.S. kitchen faucets market growth.The U.S. kitchen faucets market is segmented into product type, material, distribution channel, and installation type. By product type, the market is categorized into pull-down faucet, pull-out faucet, hands-free, and others. By material, it is divided into chrome, stainless steel, bronze, plastic, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, online, and others. By installation type, the market is grouped into deck mounted kitchen faucets, wall mounted kitchen faucets, and under-sink installation.By product type, the pull-down faucet segment dominated the U.S. kitchen faucets market in 2023 owing to its functionality and convenience. Pull-down faucets feature a flexible hose that allows users to easily maneuver the sprayer, making tasks such as rinsing dishes and washing vegetables more efficient. Homeowners seeking versatile solutions in their kitchens increasingly prefer this design. In addition, the popularity of open kitchens has led consumers to prioritize modern and practical designs, with pull-down faucets fitting seamlessly into contemporary aesthetics. The ease of installation and maintenance further drives demand, as many consumers engage in DIY home improvement projects. Moreover, advancements in technology have improved the performance of pull-down faucets, incorporating features such as touchless operation and water-saving capabilities. As consumers continue to prioritize functionality and design, the pull-down faucet segment is expected to maintain a strong position in the market.By material, the stainless-steel segment held the major U.S. kitchen faucets market share in 2023 owing to its durability, corrosion resistance, and modern aesthetic. Stainless steel faucets withstand high temperatures and are less prone to tarnishing, which has made them ideal for the busy kitchen environment. The non-porous surface of stainless-steel kitchen faucet prevents bacterial growth, and helps promote a hygienic cooking space, which attracts health-conscious consumers. In addition, the growing trend toward eco-friendly products has also benefited the growth of stainless-steel kitchen faucets in the U.S., as it is recyclable and often produced using sustainable methods. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled brands to create innovative stainless-steel designs with improved functionality, such as pull-down and touchless features. Thus, factors such as practicality and different design availability have strengthened the preference for stainless steel faucets among consumers, driving significant market growth in this segment.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/672bb83eb8ea043608c6ba1ed98ca125 By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment dominated the U.S. kitchen faucets market in 2023 owing to their extensive reach and convenience for consumers. These retail stores offer a wide variety of kitchen faucet options, that allow customers to compare products directly and make informed decisions. The one-stop shopping experience encourages customers to explore different brands and styles, boosting overall sales of kitchen faucets. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets often provide competitive pricing and promotional offers, attracting budget-conscious shoppers. The physical presence of these stores improves consumer confidence, as customers can physically examine the quality and functionality of faucets before purchasing. The strategic location of hypermarkets and supermarkets also plays a critical role in driving foot traffic, further driving their position as the leading distribution channel in the U.S. kitchen faucets indsutry.By installation type, the deck mounted kitchen faucets segment dominated the U.S. kitchen faucets market in 2023 owing to their practical design and ease of installation. These faucets are mounted directly onto the countertop, making them compatible with various sink styles and configurations. Homeowners value their user-friendly features, which allow for straightforward installation and maintenance. Moreover, deck-mounted faucets provide convenient access to water controls, as they meet the needs of consumers seeking efficiency in kitchen tasks. Availability of diverse styles and finishes further contributed to the popularity of deck mounted kitchen faucets, as they fit into various kitchen aesthetics, driving demand of this segment in both new constructions and renovations.The key players analyzed in the U.S. kitchen faucets market analysis include Moen Incorporated, Delta Faucet Company, American Bath Group, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Grohe America, Inc, Kohler Co., Assa Abloy, American Standard, Blanco Canada, and Waterstone Faucets LLC.Key Findings of the StudyBy product type, the pull-down faucet segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.By material, the stainless steel segment was the largest segment in the U.S. kitchen faucets market during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment was the largest segment in 2023.By installation type, the deck mounted kitchen faucets segment was the largest segment in 2023.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-:- Survival Tools Market:- At-Home Fitness Equipment Market:- Sports Protective Equipment MarketReadymade Garments Market

