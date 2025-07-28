Global Polyoxymethylene POM Market Growth: Projected To Reach $6.63 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 5.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Polyoxymethylene POM Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming future of the Polyoxymethylene POM Global Market promises substantial growth, with its size expanding from $5.02 billion in 2024 to a projected $5.32 billion in 2025. This increase, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%, is a result of multiple factors including automotive industry demand, consumer goods manufacturing, replacement of metal and other plastics, electronics industry growth, and increasing industrial applications.

What Does Future Growth Look Like For The Polyoxymethylene POM Market?

The Polyoxymethylene POM market is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, soaring to an expected $6.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The expansive growth foreseen in the forecast period can be attributed to numerous influences including growing demand from emerging economies, innovation in material science, sustainability initiatives, electric vehicle EVs market growth, and expansion in the medical and healthcare sectors. The forecast period will also see major trends, which include the increased adoption of bio-based polyoxymethylene, expansion of 3D printing applications, integration of nanotechnology, customization and tailored solutions, as well as an influx of collaborations and partnerships.

How Is The Growth Of The Automotive Industry Driving The Polyoxymethylene POM Market?

The rising trajectory of the automotive industry is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the polyoxymethylene POM market. The automotive industry - encompassing designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles - is experiencing growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, advancements in technology, expanding transportation infrastructure, growing demand for mobility solutions, and a shift in consumer preferences towards convenience and comfort. Polyoxymethylene POM finds various applications in the automotive industry such as interior and exterior trims, door handles, fuel systems, gears, bearings, and other components due to its exceptional mechanical properties, low friction coefficient, and resistance to wear and chemicals.

Who Are The Main Participants In The Polyoxymethylene Pom Market?

Numerous major companies are active in the polyoxymethylene POM market. Some of these include BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd., China National Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay S.A., DuPont De Nemours Inc., Arkema S.A., Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Kolon Plastics Inc., Daicel Corporation, Avient Corporation, China BlueChemical Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Reinforced ThermoPlastics Company, Westlake Plastics Company, Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd., Polyplastics Co. Ltd., and Ticona Polymers Inc.

What's New In The Polyoxymethylene POM Market?

Innovative product development is a key strategy among market leaders in the polyoxymethylene POM industry. Major companies are focusing on developing sustainable polyoxymethylene products, responding to increasing environmental concerns and rising demand for eco-friendly materials across industries. These sustainable polyoxymethylene products hold a crucial role in reducing environmental impact while maintaining high performance in a wide range of engineering applications.

How Is The Polyoxymethylene POM Market Segmented?

The polyoxymethylene POM market is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer.

2 By Forming Method: Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion.

3 By Application: Circuit Boards, Wiring, Fuel Systems, Cooling Systems, Structural Glass, Metered Dose Inhalers, Small Gear Wheels, Ball Bearings, Door Lock Systems, Other Applications.

4 By End User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Other End-User Industries.

Subsegments:

1 By Homopolymer: High-Performance Homopolymer POM, Standard Homopolymer POM.

2 By Copolymer: Polymer Grade Copolymer POM, High-Performance Copolymer POM.

Which Region Is Leading In The Polyoxymethylene POM Market?

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the polyoxymethylene market in 2024. The regions covered in the polyoxymethylene POM market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

