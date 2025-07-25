Waterproofing Chemical Market Sees Growth Through Innovation, Urban Expansion & Green Building Demand| DataMIntelligence

Waterproofing Chemical Market

Waterproofing Chemical Market grows with rising smart infrastructure, green buildings, and demand for sustainable construction solutions worldwide.

Rising urbanization, infrastructure upgrades, and eco-conscious construction are transforming waterproofing chemicals into key players in sustainable building evolution.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterproofing Chemical Market Driven by Urban Infrastructure Surge and Sustainable Construction Trends.The Waterproofing Chemical Market, valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2023, is forecasted to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.82%. This robust growth is fueled by the rising demand for sustainable building solutions, expanding urban infrastructure, and increasing regulatory pressure on water conservation and structural durability. As construction activities intensify across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors particularly in emerging economies waterproofing chemicals have become an indispensable component of modern architectural design. These compounds help in preventing water infiltration in buildings, roads, bridges, and tunnels, thereby improving lifespan and performance while reducing long-term maintenance costs.Technological innovations, coupled with growing awareness about green buildings and the need for energy-efficient materials, are driving product development across bituminous coatings, polyurethane-based membranes, and crystalline waterproofing systems. Governments and private players are increasingly investing in resilient infrastructure, and this has catalyzed demand for high-performance waterproofing solutions globally.Download Latest Sample Report : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/waterproofing-chemical-market Waterproofing Chemical Market Recent Key Developments and Technology Advancements :July 2025Pidilite Industries announced a major product innovation with its advanced acrylic polymer-based waterproofing solution designed for monsoon-intensive geographies. The new solution offers enhanced elasticity and UV resistance, ideal for both residential rooftops and industrial decks.June 2025Dow Chemical Company unveiled a new silicone-based waterproofing additive aimed at commercial high-rise construction. The product boasts longer service life, better water repellence, and improved environmental safety aligning with global green building certifications.May 2025Fosroc International has launched its next-generation integral crystalline waterproofing admixture for concrete, designed to self-activate in the presence of water and seal cracks up to 0.4 mm. This advanced solution is particularly beneficial for infrastructure projects in seismic zones, with strong applications in bridges and tunnels.April 2025BASF upgraded its MasterSeal product line with a dual-component, fast-curing polyurethane membrane. It delivers stronger adhesion and flexibility, enabling rapid application even in high-moisture environments.Waterproofing Chemical Market Acquisitions and Mergers :-In May 2025, Arkema SA completed the acquisition of a specialty waterproofing chemicals division from a European mid-sized company, enhancing its presence in both North American and Asian markets.In April 2025, RPM International Inc. merged two of its subsidiaries under a unified waterproofing brand to streamline R&D and expand product lines across Latin America and Southeast Asia.Ashland Global, in June 2025, entered into a strategic partnership with a Japanese construction chemicals firm, aimed at co-developing polymer-based waterproofing technologies for high-speed railway infrastructure.Market OpportunitiesThe waterproofing chemicals sector is witnessing considerable growth opportunities due to:Rising Demand for Smart Cities: Governments globally are investing in smart city infrastructure, where advanced water management is essential.Green Building Certifications: Increasing LEED and BREEAM certifications are pushing the demand for eco-friendly and VOC-compliant waterproofing solutions.Aging Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Developed nations like the USA, Japan, and parts of Europe are allocating significant budgets toward the refurbishment of old bridges, tunnels, and sewage systems offering huge potential for retrofit waterproofing solutions.Climate Change Adaptation: With rising instances of flash floods and erratic rainfall, there is growing emphasis on climate-resilient construction materials, making waterproofing chemicals critical in both new and existing structures.Key Players in the Waterproofing Chemical Market are :The Dow Chemical CompanyBASF SEArkema SAFosroc International LimitedPidilite Industries LimitedAshland Global Holdings Inc.RPM International Inc.CICO Technologies Ltd.Synergies GroupCangzhou Jiansheng Building Waterproof Material Co. Ltd.These companies are leading innovation through R&D investments, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, while continuously adapting to evolving environmental regulations and construction trends.Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Bitumen-BasedPVC MembranesPolyurethane MembranesCrystallineOthers (Acrylics, Silicones)By Application:Roofing and WallsFloors and BasementsWaste & Water ManagementTunnels and BridgesOthersBy End-User Industry:Residential ConstructionCommercial ConstructionIndustrial InfrastructurePublic Infrastructure (Roads, Dams, Airports)By Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaLatest News in the USA :In July 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $2.8 billion fund under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, focusing on waterproofing systems for aging tunnels and bridges. BASF and RPM International are among the shortlisted suppliers for material testing under this initiative.Dow Chemical expanded its Ohio manufacturing plant in June 2025, adding a new production line dedicated to silicone-based waterproofing additives. The expansion is expected to increase supply for U.S. high-rise construction and urban redevelopment projects.In May 2025, Pidilite Industries USA division secured a multi-year agreement with a major U.S. home improvement retailer for shelf placement of its quick-dry waterproofing membranes targeted at DIY consumers.Latest News in Japan:July 2025 saw Ashland Global collaborating with Japan’s Shimizu Corporation to pilot a new polymer-based membrane in flood-prone Tokyo districts. The product features enhanced tensile strength and is expected to debut in 2026.In June 2025, the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism mandated the use of low-VOC waterproofing materials for new public constructions. Arkema SA responded promptly by launching its GreenShield product line tailored to Japanese compliance.Cangzhou Jiansheng, a key Chinese player, announced the establishment of a distribution center in Osaka in May 2025 to meet the growing demand from Japanese mid-scale contractors and modular construction firms.Conclusion :The global Waterproofing Chemical Market stands at a pivotal point, empowered by sustainability demands, innovation, and urban resilience priorities. The increasing focus on waterproofing as a preventive strategy for long-term infrastructure maintenance is amplifying market growth. The global Waterproofing Chemical Market stands at a pivotal point, empowered by sustainability demands, innovation, and urban resilience priorities. The increasing focus on waterproofing as a preventive strategy for long-term infrastructure maintenance is amplifying market growth. With strong momentum from both public infrastructure investments and private sector expansion, especially in the U.S. and Japan, the coming decade offers vast opportunities for manufacturers and developers of next-generation waterproofing solutions.By integrating eco-innovation, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion, leading market players are setting new standards in performance, durability, and environmental compliance. As construction trends evolve towards smarter and greener solutions, waterproofing chemicals are becoming not just functional necessities but value-driven components of future-ready infrastructure.

