Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The unmanned surface vehicle USV market is experiencing rapid expansion. In 2024, the market was worth $1.11 billion and is projected to rise to $1.24 billion in 2025. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1% powers this increase, with its traction largely driven by maritime surveillance and security needs, commercial applications in shipping and logistics, scientific research and ocean exploration, environmental monitoring and conservation, and naval mine countermeasures.

Data projects that this market will continue to balloon, reaching a staggering "$1.85 billion in 2029", growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. This forecast growth is linked with the increasing adoption in the offshore energy industry, advancements in autonomous navigation systems, expanding applications in maritime research, integration with unmanned aerial vehicles uavs, and a global increase in maritime trade.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market?

The rise in maritime security threats is a significant growth driver for the unmanned surface vehicle USV market. These threats can compromise the safety, security, and operations of maritime activities resulting from illegal activities such as terrorism, piracy, robbery, illicit movement of goods and persons, and illegal fishing. USVs have found a niche combating these issues by boosting maritime security, performing tasks like surveillance, patrolling, and monitoring maritime zones. These tasks help enhance situational awareness, gather real-time data, and provide support in areas that might be dangerous or challenging for manned vessels to access.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market Share?

Major market participants include 5G International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, ECA Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., SeaRobotics Corporation, amongst others. The focus of these industry veterans is on creating innovative platforms, further propelling the growth and development of the USV market.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market?

Trends to look out for include the application of USVs in oceanographic research, a focus on modular and scalable design, integration of remote sensing technologies, expansion of USV applications in defense, and increased use in maritime security.

How Is The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market Segmented?

Understanding how the market breaks down, the unmanned surface vehicle USV market report segments the industry in five categories, by Type, Mode of Operation, Hull Type, Size, and Application. The Type segment includes Surface and Sub-Surface, while Mode of Operation encapsulates Autonomous Surface Vehicle and Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle. Hull Type comprises Catamaran Twin Hulls, Kayak Single Hull, Trimaran Triple Hulls, Rigid Inflatable Hull. Sizes are categorized as Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large, and applications span across Defense, Commercial, Scientific Research, and Other Applications. Additionally, the Surface and Sub-Surface Types include more detailed subsegments for a comprehensive overview.

What Are The Leading Region In The Unmanned Surface Vehicle USV Market?

Focusing on the regional distribution of the unmanned surface vehicle USV market, data from 2024 show that North America was the largest player in the field. However, the report covers a global perspective including regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

