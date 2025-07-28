Spa Resorts Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Spa Resorts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Spa Resorts Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The spa resorts market size has flourished dramatically in the recent past. Growing from $82.71 billion in 2024 to an estimated $88.73 billion in 2025, the market promises a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Can this significant expansion be attributed to the ever-growing consumer interest in health and wellness, a surge in global tourism, or an increasing population of aging individuals in search of stress relief and mental rejuvenation? Let's find out.

Delving deeper into the analysis, the forecasted data promises the spa resorts market to see a robust progression in the near future. From $88.73 billion in 2025, the industry's value may shoot up to a whopping $116.36 billion by 2029, looking at an inspiring CAGR of 7.0%. The reasons behind such exploding projections can be traced to an increasing emphasis on wellness, the evolution of personalized spa treatments, escalating global interest in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and lastly, unstoppable advancements of technological retreats.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18739&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Spa Resorts Market?

Are you aware of the skyrocketing popularity of health and wellness regimes marking a profound impact on market growth? Health and wellness are beyond being mere buzz words today. They define a holistic state of well-being that straddles physical, mental, and emotional health, achieved primarily through a balanced lifestyle, nutritious diet, regular exercise, and preventive healthcare. Statistics published by the Global Wellness Institute, a US-based nonprofit organization, in November 2023 highlight this trend: The global wellness economy grew by a striking 24.4%, surging from $4.5 trillion in 2020 to $5.6 trillion in 2022. The primary driver of this trend is the increasing focus on preventive care, leading to lifestyle changes, which in turn fuels the spa resorts market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-resorts-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Spa Resorts Market Share?

Major companies operating in the global spa resorts market include reputable names such as Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Rosewood Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Group, ME SPE Franchising LLC, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC, Woodhouse Spas, and many more. Adoption of innovative solutions, like hospitality technology integration, points towards a promising future for spa resorts.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Spa Resorts Market?

Companies operating in the spa resorts market are focusing on technological innovations such as hospitality technology integration to deliver a superior guest experience and maximize revenue opportunities across the hospitality landscape. Hospitality technology integration in spa booking systems involves the advanced use of digital tools and software to optimize reservations, elevate customer satisfaction, and improve service efficiency. As an example, in May 2024, Revinate, a US-based hospitality technology company, revealed its partnership with Book4Time, a Canadian software company. This integration combines hotel and spa booking information, enabling personalized marketing strategies, efficient guest communication, and enhanced KPI tracking, while ensuring data security through cloud-based systems. These advancements support real-time revenue optimization, streamlined operations, and data-driven insights, resulting in improved guest loyalty.

How Is The Global Spa Resorts Market Segmented?

The report provides insightful market segmentation:

1 By Spa Type: Salon Or Day Or Club Spa, Medical Spa, Hotel Spa, Destination Spa, Mineral Spa, Other Spa Types

2 By Type Of Resort: Beach Resorts, Mountain Resorts, Health And Wellness Resorts, Other Types Of Resorts

3 By Tourist Type: Domestic, International

4 By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

5 By End User: Male, Female

What Are The Leading Region In The Spa Resorts Market?

Looking at regional development and growth, we find that North America was leading the pack as the largest region in the spa resorts market back in 2023. However, for a comprehensive global perspective, the report also inclusive of other significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Spa Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-spa-global-market-report

Spa Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-global-market-report

Resort Planning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resort-planning-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company boasts of an impeccable reputation offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Thanks to our massive databank of 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique industry leader insights, we strive to offer the necessary ammunition for staying ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.