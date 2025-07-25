Thermal Spray Equipment Market To Reach USD 177.16 Billion 2032, at a CAGR of 5% To Forecast 2025-2032

Thermal spray equipment market

The Thermal spray equipment market is expected to reach US$ 177.16 Bn. in 2032 from US$ 119.91 Bn. in 2024.

Thermal spray equipment powers innovation by enhancing durability, performance, and protection, driving growth across aerospace, automotive, energy, and beyond with advanced surface engineering.” — Dharati Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Thermal Spray Equipment Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Thermal Spray Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period. The Thermal Spray Equipment Market was valued at USD 119.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 177.16 billion by 2032. The thermal spray equipment market grows because of needs in fields like flying, car making, energy, and health. It's driven by the need to protect surfaces, more factories, new tech, green rules, and growing healthcare uses.Thermal Spray Equipment Market OverviewThe Thermal Spray Equipment Market is on the rise because more people need strong, long-lasting coats in the fields of flying, car making, power, and health care. Better tech in HVOF, plasma, and cold sprays are making more people use them. Big reasons are making more goods, aims to keep the Earth safe, and better cover for surfaces. Use of robots and green choices over old coats are in style. North America and Europe use the most, while Asia-Pacific is growing fast due to more industry work and building more things. This market is key to making products last longer and work better.Download the Full Report or Request a Free SampleGain access to in-depth forecasts, regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, and strategic growth insights by downloading the complete report https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Thermal-Spray-Equipment-Market/916 Thermal Spray Equipment Market DynamicsDriversRising Demand in Aerospace & Automotive IndustriesMore and more, the plane and car-making fields use hot spray coats to make key parts like fan blades and motor bits last longer and fight off wear and rust. Better ways in HVOF and hot gas spray tech boost how well things work and save gas. Teams working together and more need for light, strong materials push the market up. They think the market for hot spray tools will hit over USD 90 billion by 2032.Increasing Need for Surface Protection and Performance EnhancementThermal spray coats up gear to resist wear, fight rust, keep heat in check, and lead power better in areas like power making, sea work, and steel. Top ways like HVOF and cold spray make the coat harder and last longer, cutting down on care costs and making gear last more. These new steps help machines work well in tough spots, raising how well they run and how long they last.Technological Advancements in Coating ProcessesNew steps forward in heat spray tech like HVOF, cold spray, plasma spray, and robots have made coatings better, more exact, and faster. Changes like better nozzles, cool temp coatings, and easier ways to find trained workers. Industry 4.0 links cut down on waste and mistakes. These upgrades push market growth, set to hit $20.83 billion by 2033, with big use in the aerospace, car, and energy areas.RestrainTechnical Complexity and Skilled Labor RequirementUsing hot spray gear needs high tech know-how, which makes it hard for firms, mainly in new markets, to find skilled workers. This stops more use and ups the risk in running it. The hard work keeps small firms away. New moves such as robots, VR training, and smart data try to fill the skill gap and make work smooth, letting more of the field take it up later.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Thermal Spray Equipment Market forward. Notable advancements include:Solution Precursor Plasma Spray (SPPS): It uses liquid starts to make tiny-coat layers that are pure and well-made. These are great for new, high heat block tasks.Cold Spray Technology: It uses a solid way to put heat-soft stuff (like aluminium, titanium, copper) on things with little heat. This way gets a lot of the stuff on with no burn-off.Thermal Spray Equipment Market SegmentationBy MaterialBy Material, the Thermal Spray Equipment Market is further segmented into Ceramics and Metals & Alloys. The Metals & Alloys part leads the thermal spray equipment market due to its wide use, strong build, and big role in fields like air travel and energy. Ceramics, though not as big, are on the rise in jobs that need high heat. New ideas such as cold spray, SPPS, and top oxide layers are pushing tech growth in both parts.Thermal Spray Equipment Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America dominates the thermal spray equipment market by being top in flying and fighting gear, high-end study, and costly uses. Main firms put money into cool spray, smart tech, and robot tech. New growths cover Oerlikon's tech place and more use of cool spray.Europe: Europe is the second-largest thermal spray market due to its big airplane and car industries, high-tech research, and tough rules on keeping the air and land clean. New ideas like Zircotec's EV coatings and eco-friendly aluminium making in Norway help it grow. The expected increase is at 4.4% yearly till 2030.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific ranks third in thermal spray equipment because of fast industry growth, rising areas in air, car, and tech parts, tech steps up in Japan and South Korea, and government help that boosts making more things.Download the Full Report or Request a Free SampleGain access to in-depth forecasts, regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, and strategic growth insights by downloading the complete report https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Thermal-Spray-Equipment-Market/916 Recent Developments:In November 2022, Bodycote joined with Mathevon Group to grow its place in the oil and gas game, most of all in Saudi Arabia. This move made them stronger in the heat spray coat field.In October 2019, Surface Technology bought a part of Norman Hay plc, a UK coat and tech firm. This buy made them stronger in the heat spray coat field, too.Thermal Spray Equipment Market Competitive LandscapeThe global and regional players in the Thermal Spray Equipment Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players include:Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc (U.S.)BodyCote (U.K.)Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland)Surface Technology (U.K.)H.C Starck Gmbh (Germany)F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (U.S.)Hoganas AB (Sweden)Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)Metallisation Limited (U.K.)Plasma-Tec, Inc. (U.S.)Related Reports:Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/hot-melt-adhesives-market/2433 Chemical Recycling of Plastics Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/chemical-recycling-of-plastics-market/2432 Shape Memory Foam Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/shape-memory-foam-market/2416 Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/plate-and-frame-heat-exchangers-market/2402 Sealant Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/sealant-market/2399 About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029sales@stellarmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.