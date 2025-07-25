Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform on women entrepreneur awards

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture today celebrated the outstanding achievements of female entrepreneurs in the agricultural and agro-processing sectors in the Chris Hani District.

Among the winners, PUFESO Agri-enterprise, co-founded by Phumza Sambatha from Xhibeni location in Ngcobo, emerged as the top entrepreneur smallholder farming.

Sambatha's inspiring journey into agriculture began after a significant career shift. “I am a former mine worker and after losing my work, I decided to partner with another woman to establish an agriculture business venture where we started with poultry production and later in 2023, we expanded to vegetable production,” shared Sambatha.

Her venture into PUFESO Agri-enterprise was driven by a commitment to ensure food security for their families, with excess produce sold for income generation.

Sambatha strongly advocates for women's participation in the sector. “Women should start farming; there is money in farming – it is a rewarding business. It very essential because we can feed our families and create job opportunities,” she emphasized.

PUFESO Agri-enterprise has successfully cultivated a vast market, reaching from local sales in Ngcobo to major retail shops including Boxer and Spar, as well as the renowned 50/50 restaurant. Their market extends to Mthatha, where they supply most of the Spar retailers. The enterprise currently employs 10 permanent workers and frequently hires casual workers, including two disabled people, demonstrating a commitment to “inclusive employment” said Sambatha.

She attributed their success and newfound knowledge to crucial support from the Department of Agriculture. She highlighted “the frequent visits by the department officials to show them how things should be done as well as the placement of unemployed graduates with vast knowledge by the department has made us winners and knowledgeable.”

Furthermore, the department's assistance with 500 chicks in May was pivotal, enabling them to sustain and grow their operations.

Expressing her joy at the recognition, Sambatha remarked, “As a winner, I was overjoyed and even more joyful when we were announced as the overall winner because I did not expect that. I never expected that the work I am doing is so enormous that it can get such recognition. I am very happy.”

She said the winnings would be used to pay employees and to buy production inputs. PUFESO Agri-enterprise proudly walked away with a combined prize of R30,000. The awards also recognized other outstanding female agri-entrepreneurs in the district:

Mandlovu Ginger, founded by 34-year-old Phuthikazi Swaphi from Komani, won R15,000 for being the top entrepreneur in agro-processing. Swaphi, who started her enterprise in September 2022 after struggling to find employment in 2021, registered Titchi Holdings and later established Mandlovu Ginger Brand to produce and sell ginger beer. She currently has a strong market with Lukhanji Spar and Mabhovula stores in Komani, regular customers in Lukhanji Local Municipality, small shops in Komani and also caters for corporate and cultural events.

The top entrepreneur commercial farming enterprise, Qwebe-Qwebe, won R15,000.

Siyokhana Vegetable Project secured R10,000 as the 1st runner-up in the smallholder farming category.

Enquiries:

Ms Abongile Booi

DoA Communication

Cell: 072 637 5141

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

