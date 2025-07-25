North West Agriculture and Rural Development on temporary interruptions of services at Agricentre building

Mahikeng – the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders of the temporary closure of the Agricentre building, located at the corner of Dr James Moroka Drive and Stadium Road in Mahikeng.

This closure follows a prohibition notice issued on 27 May 2025 due to non-compliance with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) regulations and compromised structural integrity of the building.

As an interim measure, selected Agricentre services will be provided at the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Offices, accessible weekdays from 08:00 to 16:30. The Department acknowledges the inconvenience caused by this disruption and the resulting delays in service delivery. We assure stakeholders that restoring full operations and implementing a sustainable, long-term solution remain our top priorities.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period and will continue to keep you informed of any developments regarding service accessibility.

Enquiries:

Ms Khutala Tshangela

Cell: not provided

E-mail: ktshangela06@gmail.com / KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA