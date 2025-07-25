Minister Maropene Ramokgopa calls on G20 to lead on sustainable development and financial justice

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has called on G20 nations to demonstrate bold leadership and shared accountability in addressing the world’s most pressing development challenges.

Delivering opening remarks at the fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting currently underway at Skukuza Lodge, Kruger National Park from 20–25 July 2025, Minister Ramokgopa emphasized the importance of inclusive growth, social protection, and sustainable financing.

“This week is crucial for the advancement of our shared commitment to confront global development challenges. We gather not just as ministers and officials, but as stewards of a common ambition to build a world in which progress does not bypass the most vulnerable,” said the minister.

The working group meetings, hosted under South Africa’s G20 presidency, bring together G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations to discuss key development priorities. These include the need to tackle illicit financial flows, strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, advance inclusive social protection systems and align development finance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister Ramokgopa underscored the urgent need to address illicit financial flows, describing them as a threat to financial stability and a barrier to development. “Illicit financial flows undermine public trust, drain essential resources, and destabilise economies. We urge global cooperation on automatic data sharing, beneficial ownership transparency, and digital identity tracking. We must shine light into the shadowy corners of the global financial system to finance sustainable futures.”

She further stated that social protection should not be viewed as an act of charity but as a core pillar of sustainable development contributing to economic growth, societal cohesion, and gender equity.

Day one featured a side event on financing sustainable development and global public goods, hosted by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The dialogue centred on innovative financing solutions, partnerships, and policy coherence to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

Other sessions focused on the practical implementation of development goals, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reflecting on the outcomes of the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) presenting its RELISA initiative as an example of sustainability in action.

These engagements reinforced the importance of strategic collaboration, policy alignment, and country-level implementation in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

These Development Working Group meetings were a culmination of negotiations working toward the ministerial declarations that were handed over for the ministerial meeting happening on 24–25 July 2025 at Skukuza Safari Lodge, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga. There was an introduction to the G20 USA presidency, and the meeting was closed with a heartfelt tribute to the delegation whose hard work and determination were instrumental in shaping a progressive and unified outcome.

South Africa’s G20 presidency continues to prioritise inclusive dialogue and bold action in driving global progress through sustainable development, justice, and financial reform.

