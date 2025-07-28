Scrap Gold Recycling Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's Sparking This Growth In The Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

The scrap gold recycling market has already seen robust growth, rising from $14.73 billion in 2024 to a projected $16.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to an unpredictable gold price, more stringent environmental regulations, spurts in economic downturns fostering recycling incentives, rising electronic waste generation, the push towards corporate sustainability initiatives, and a surge in consumer awareness of ethical sourcing practices.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Size?

Future predictions for this dynamic market reveal continued strong growth. The scrap gold recycling market is expected to soar up to $23.06 billion by 2029, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 9.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be associated with evolving consumer preferences towards sustainable products, a much-needed regulatory push for responsible sourcing, increasing volumes of electronic waste, increased industrial applications for gold, and an expanding awareness of environmental impacts among businesses. Significant trends in the projected period include technological advancements in recycling processes, cutting-edge mining methods, the adoption of sustainable practices, advancements in e-waste recycling, and innovation in extraction processes.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18459&type=smp

In What Way Is Scrap Gold Recycling Market Growth Connected To Fluctuating Gold Prices?

The burgeoning gold prices are anticipated to propel the growth of the scrap gold recycling market. Economic uncertainty, worries about inflation, fluctuating currency values, and increased demand for safe-haven assets among investors drive the price of gold. The increase in gold prices makes scrap gold recycling more profitable for individuals and businesses, accelerating the supply of recycled gold in the marketplace.

Which Industry Titans Are Championing The Growth Of The Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

Major companies operating in the scrap gold recycling market include Glencore, Rio Tinto Group, Umicore N.V., Aurubis AG, Teck Resources Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Boliden AB, Dillon Gage Inc., Elemetal LLC, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining Inc., Gannon & Scott, United Precious Metal Refining Inc., David H. Fell & Company Inc., RPM Industries LLC, Garfield Refining, Gold Refiners LLC, Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc., Arch Enterprises Inc., Manhattan Gold & Silver, Northern Refineries Inc., Geib Refining Corporation, Republic Metals Corporation, Aurum Metals, and Doral Refining Corporation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scrap-gold-recycling-global-market-report

What New Industry Approaches Are Emerging In The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Sector?

Major market players are innovating and adopting new approaches like the mass balance approach to validate recycled content claims. This approach traces and authenticates the proportion of recycled or sustainably sourced materials in a product or process, correlating the recycled content used with the recycling inputs to the system.

How Is The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Segmented?

The scrap gold recycling market is divided based on:

1 Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques

2 Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling

3 Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications

Further divided as:

1 By Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting, Cupellation, Fire Assay

2 By Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching, Cyanidation, Chlorine Leaching

3 By Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining, Bioleaching

Where Are The Largest Markets For Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

Europe led the charge in the scrap gold recycling market in 2024. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-recycling-equipment-global-market-report

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-recycling-services-global-market-report

E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-scrap-recycling-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.