Satellite Communication SATCOM Equipment Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global SATCOM Equipment Market Expected To Grow?

The satellite communication SATCOM equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. The market size has grown from $41.99 billion in 2024 to $47.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of satellite-based broadcasting, growth in military and defense satellite communication, increased demand for broadband connectivity, growth in remote sensing and earth observation, growing use of satellite technology in defense and government sectors.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size Of The SATCOM Equipment Market?

The satellite communication SATCOM equipment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $88.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to deployment of high-capacity geostationary satellites, integration with 5g networks, demand for low earth orbit LEO satellite constellations, expansion of satellite internet services, emphasis on secure satellite communication. Major trends in the forecast period include miniaturization of satellite communication equipment, use of software-defined satellite technology, hybrid satellite and terrestrial communication solutions, integration of artificial intelligence in satcom systems, adoption of high-frequency satellite bands for improved connectivity.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The SATCOM Equipment Market?

The increasing number of mobile satellite services and small satellites is driving the growth of the satellite communication SATCOM equipment market. Mobile satellite services MSS offer two-way voice and data communications to people all over the world who are travelling or residing in remote areas. Widespread adoption of small satellites and mobile satellites is increasing as it gives the entire program crucial flexibility for earth science research missions. With the help of satellite communication equipment, small satellites help scientists advance scientific and human exploration, reduce the cost of new space missions, and expand access to space. For instance, in June 2023, according to the Satellite Industry Association, a US-based trade association, the Satellite Ground Segment sector generated over $145 billion in 2022, with more than 7 billion satellite-enabled smartphones and growing broadband and GNSS terminals globally.

Which Companies Are Leading The SATCOM Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the satellite communication SATCOM equipment market include SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc, L3 Technologies Inc., SES S. A, Telesat LLC, Intelsat S. A., Viasat Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Cobham Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Boeing Company, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., ASELSAN A. S., Intellian Technologies Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., ST Engineering iDirect Inc., Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Inmarsat Communications, KVH Industries Inc., Orbcomm Inc., Cobham PLC, Maxar Technologies Inc., Viking SatCom Inc., Kepler Communications, Gilat Satellite Networks, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., GomSpace Group AB, NanoAvionics, AAC Clyde Space AB, Spaceflight Industries, Satellogic, Spire Global Inc., Planet Labs Inc., OneWeb Satellites, Blue Canyon Technologies.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The SATCOM Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the satellite communication SATCOM equipment sector are focused on collaborating with aerospace companies to install satellite communication equipment such as high-speed satellite communications SATCOM systems in aircraft to increase ground connectivity. High-speed satellite communications systems allow planes to fly safely in the air with better communication and tracking and reduce the distance between two aircraft from 100 nautical miles to 30 nautical miles. For instance, in June 2023, Collins Aerospace, a US-based aerospace and defense technology company, released a business jet cabin high-speed satellite communications SATCOM system that makes use of the Iridium Certus 700 broadband satellite service.

How Is The SATCOM Equipment Market Segmented?

The satellite communication SATCOM equipment market coverage in this report is segmented by:

1. Satellite Type: Large Satellite >2500 KG, Medium Satellite 501 – 2500 KG, Small Satellite 1 – 500 KG, Cubesat 0. 27 – 27 Cubic Unit Of 103 Cm

2. Component Type: Amplifiers, Transceivers, Space Antennas, Transponders, Other Components

3. Application: Navigation, Scientific Research, Communication, Remote Sensing, Other Applications

4. End-Use: Commercial, Government and Military

Subsegments:

1 By Large Satellite >2500 KG: Geostationary Satellites, High-Throughput Satellites HTS

2 By Medium Satellite 501 – 2500 KG: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites

3 By Small Satellite 1 – 500 KG: Microsatellites, Nanosatellites

4 By CubeSat 0.27 – 27 Cubic Units of 10 cm: 1U CubeSat 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, 3U CubeSat 10 cm x 10 cm x 30 cm, 6U CubeSat 10 cm x 20 cm x 30 cm

What Are The Regional Insights Into The SATCOM Equipment Market?

North America was the largest region in the satellite communication SATCOM equipment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the satellite communication SATCOM equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

