Cloud Data Security Market to Grow $27.4 Billion by 2032, Registering 18.3% CAGR

Cloud Data Security Market Share

Rising cyber thefts, growing need for data security and isolation, and cloud adoption are fueling global cloud data security market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Various organizations are adopting multi-cloud strategies, using services from multiple cloud providers. Managing security across these diverse environments is becoming a significant trend, with solutions focusing on consistent security policies and controls across various cloud platforms.Furthermore, as more sensitive data is moving towards the cloud, there is a growing need for robust data loss prevention (DLP) solutions that could monitor and protect data across cloud services and applications, ensuring compliance with regulations and preventing data leaks.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 490 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A278702 Moreover, security solutions tailored specifically for cloud environments, often referred to as cloud-native security, are in demand. These solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with cloud platforms and offer functionalities like container security, serverless security, and micro-segmentation. Hence all these trends are driving the growth of cloud data security market for the forecast period.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cloud Data Security Market," The cloud data security market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $27.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032.The technology, guidelines, services, and security measures that guard against loss, unauthorized access, breach, and misuse of any kind of data stored in the cloud are collectively referred to as cloud data security. Providing complete visibility into all data on the network, controlling data access for all users, devices, and software, safeguarding data being used by an application or endpoint through user authentication and access control, ensuring the safe transmission of sensitive, confidential, or proprietary data while it moves across the network through encryption and other email and messaging security measures, and protecting data that is being stored on cloud servers are all components of a strong cloud data security strategy.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-data-security-market/purchase-options Major market players adopted various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers in the cloud data security market. For instance, in September 2020, Thales Group launched Cipher Trust Data Security Platform that enables customers to discover, protect and control sensitive data with next-generation data protection. The new platform is built on a modern micro-services architecture, is designed for the cloud, includes data discovery and classification, and fuses together the best capabilities from the Vormetric data security platform and key secure and connector products.Moreover, in October 2020, Mcafee LLP launched MVISION cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), the industry’s truly integrated architecture to secure the cloud native application ecosystem. MVISION CNAPP provides dependable governance, compliance, threat prevention, and data security for cloud-native applications, including workloads based on operating system (OS) and containers. Therefore, such strategies foster cloud data security market share in the ICT sector.The key factors that are driving the growth of cloud data security market are Growing cyber-data thefts, Increasing demand for data security and data isolation and Surge in adoption of cloud computing services. However, lack of cooperation and distrust in businesses and cloud security providers is hampering growth of cloud data security market. Moreover, securing social media, OS and online apps is providing an opportunity for market growth.The cloud data security market is segmented on the basis of component type, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry vertical and region. In terms of component type, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small and medium sized enterprise. Based on deployment mode, it is divided into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A278702 Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the cloud data security market in the year 2022. This is attributed to the large amount of BFSI data that requires strong protection and safety.Based on region, North America dominated the cloud data security market in the year 2022. This is due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region and due to the rapid advancements in technology as compared to other regions.The key factors that are driving the growth of cloud data security market are Growing cyber-data thefts, Increasing demand for data security and data isolation and Surge in adoption of cloud computing services. However, lack of cooperation and distrust in businesses and cloud security providers is hampering growth of cloud data security market. Moreover, securing social media, OS and online apps is providing an opportunity for market growth.Leading Market Players: -Entit Software LLC,Imperva Inc.Fortinet Inc.Intel CorporationIBM CorporationAxis Technology LLCGemalto NVMcafee LLCOracle CorporationInformatica Ltd.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A278702 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cloud data security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.