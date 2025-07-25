DUEVOLT® Launches Dual-Voltage Portable EV Chargers for Tesla and J1772-Compatible Vehicles

The DUEVOLT® Level 2 Portable EV Charger features a sleek control box with adjustable 16A–40A output and a NACS connector, delivering up to 9.6kW of fast, safe charging.

DUEVOLT’s new 40A EV chargers support both 120V and 240V input, offering flexible home charging without the need for hardwiring.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUEVOLT , a U.S.-registered EV charging solutions provider, announced the launch of its Level 1 & Level 2 portable EV chargers for both J1772-compatible vehicles and Tesla models using the NACS standard. Featuring dual-voltage support (120V & 240V) and dual NEMA 5-15 and 14-50 plugs, the chargers are designed for home garages, workplaces, apartments, and on-the-road charging.In many residential scenarios, installing a wall-mounted Level 2 charger can require panel upgrades, rewiring, or dynamic load management. For apartment residents, renters, or frequent travelers, permanent installation may be impractical. DUEVOLT’s portable solution provides an accessible alternative—no hardwiring, no installation barrier, and fully compatible with common outlets.Product Highlights (Common Features)•Level 1 & Level 2 Dual-Voltage Charging: Works with both 120V and 240V outlets via NEMA 5-15 & NEMA 14-50 plugs.•Adjustable 16–40A Current: Users can select charging current based on their power source and vehicle requirements.•Fast Charging up to 9.6kW: Up to 6× faster than standard Level 1 chargers, reducing downtime significantly.•LED Current-Level Indicator: Visual indication of selected amperage for quick, clear operation.•Portable & Travel-Ready: Compact, lightweight, and equipped with a durable 16 ft cable for flexible indoor/outdoor charging.•Safety & Compliance: UL-listed plug and cable, control box compliant with EN 62752 & IEC 61851, FCC-certified, and IP54-rated for weather resistance.•Comprehensive Protection: Built-in safeguards against over-voltage, over-current, overheating, leakage, and short circuits.J1772 Portable EV Charger •Universal Compatibility: Works with EVs and PHEVs using the SAE J1772 standard, including Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Jeep, and more.•Tesla Compatibility with Adapter: Usable with Tesla vehicles via an Tesla to j1772 adapter Tesla Portable EV Charger•Native NACS Connector: No adapter required for Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X.•J1772 Compatibility with Adapter: Usable with J1772 vehicles via an J1772 to Tesla adapter.DUEVOLTfocuses on delivering safe, practical, and user-friendly EV charging products for diverse charging environments. Its portfolio includes portable chargers, wall-mounted Level 2 stations, charging adapters, and extension cables.

