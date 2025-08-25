Love Hibachi Champions Employee-First Model With $46 Million Investment to Reshape California Catering Industry

Love Hibachi Catering Love Hibachi Catering Service Love Hibachi Catering Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 3:00 pm last Thursday, Love Hibachi hosted its first-ever company-wide assembly, announcing a bold employee-first vision and confirming its commitment to reshape the mobile catering industry across California.During the virtual and in-person hybrid meeting, Love Hibachi’s founder and CEO, Eric, thanked all staff for their dedication, and revisited the milestones achieved over the past six months. Eric emphasized that while Love Hibachi will be profitable in the long run, maximizing profit is not the company's short-term goal.“We are building Love Hibachi as a true people’s company. Every team member, from the front line to management, will share in our collective success,” Eric stated. “On top of competitive wages, we will allocate a larger portion of profits than the industry average to reward top-performing departments. Our people won’t just work for the company—they work for themselves. This sense of ownership fuels passion, drives excellence, and ensures every order is delivered with heart, bringing the energy of love to every party.”The meeting united 200+ employees across 14 departments, including chefs, store managers, operations, customer service, tech support, after-sales, HR, legal, strategy, investor relations, data security, brand, social media and supply chain.The event leveraged a coast-to-coast format, with teams joining both online and in person—underscoring Love Hibachi’s culture of connection and transparency.Looking ahead to 2026, Love Hibachi announced a $46 million investment into talent acquisition, technology upgrades, and on-the-ground service enhancements.Talent: Top professionals from operations, marketing, customer service, culinary arts, management, and engineering will be recruited to strengthen the team.Technology: Love Hibachi’s platform will be rebuilt as an industry-leading, intelligent website, designed for a game-changing user experience and seamless booking.Service Network: Every physical service hub will be upgraded for superior efficiency, punctuality, and standardized excellence.Eric projects these moves will generate over 20% profit growth, but reiterates that “our profits will primarily come from increased operational efficiency and stronger brand loyalty—not from cutting wages or benefits, nor from longer work hours, nor sacrificing food and service quality.”Department leaders across Love Hibachi offered their own suggestions and commitments during the three-hour summit, reinforcing a company-wide resolve to set new standards for mobile hibachi catering in Los Angeles and beyond.About Love HibachiLove Hibachi is redefining the future of hibachi party catering with a mission to create an employee-driven, customer-first ecosystem. The company’s disruptive approach—rooted in generous employee incentives, innovative technology, and unwavering service quality—sets a new benchmark for the industry.To experience the next era of mobile catering or to get your Hibachi Price Estimate , visit Love Hibachi today.

