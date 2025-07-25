Advaa Health Launches Voice AI Notes for Direct Primary Care to Reduce Doctor Typing

Clinicians can now create complete SOAP notes just by speaking—no templates, no clicking, no after-hours charting.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advaa Health is officially introducing Voice AI Notes, a smart documentation tool that helps Direct Primary Care (DPC) physicians save time and reduce charting fatigue by allowing them to create SOAP notes using just their voice.

Instead of typing or clicking through templates, physicians simply speak their notes naturally, and the system instantly generates structured documentation in the SOAP format (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan). It’s fast, accurate, and fully integrated into Advaa Health’s platform.

“We know documentation is one of the biggest time drains in primary care,” said Deepka Sharma, CEO of Advaa Health. “Voice AI Notes is our way of giving time back to DPC physicians—so they can focus on patients, not paperwork.”

Designed Specifically for DPC Clinics

Advaa built Voice AI Notes with real-world feedback from DPC physicians. Unlike generic speech-to-text tools, this feature understands clinical language and creates clean, usable notes automatically, without the need to edit or reformat.

Key benefits include:

Hands-free note creation

AI-generated, structured SOAP notes

HIPAA-compliant and secure voice data

Available on desktop and mobile—no extra app required

Real Impact in Real Clinics

Doctors using Voice AI Notes report spending less time documenting and no longer needing to stay late catching up on charts.

“I used to spend an hour every evening finishing notes,” said Dr. Aninash Jayswal, a DPC physician. “Now I just speak to them during or right after a visit, and I’m done. It’s a game changer.”

Try It Yourself

Voice AI Notes is already live and available to all Advaa Health users. Physicians and clinics can book a free demo or learn more at:

https://advaahealth.com/appointment/

About Advaa Health

Advaa Health is a healthcare software platform built for modern primary care. We simplify clinical workflows for Direct Primary Care physicians with tools like AI voice notes, RPM, CCM, and BHI—so doctors can spend less time on admin and more time with patients.

Learn more at https://advaahealth.com

