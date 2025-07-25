Submit Release
Minister Gwede Mantashe hosts G20 Critical Minerals Stakeholder Engagement in Sandton,, 29 Jul

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will host the G20 Critical Minerals Stakeholder Engagement on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, in Sandton, Gauteng Province.

Convened under theme, “Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development”, the stakeholder engagement is a platform for government, industry, labour and the public to engage on the G20 Critical Minerals Framework.

Through the engagement, the department seeks to outline the framework’s vision, principles, and pillars, while facilitating discussions on operationalising the framework through partnerships and technical cooperation.  

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event that is scheduled follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 July 2025
Time : 09h00- 14h00
Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

Please RSVP by contacting: Mr Johannes Mokobane on Johannes.Mokobane@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

