ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

70% of ICE’s arrests have been of illegal aliens convicted or charged with crimes

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers' arrests of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the United States.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. Our brave law enforcement is facing an 830% increase in assaults against them and yet they continue to arrest violent criminals and drug traffickers every single day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "We will not allow sanctuary politicians, activist hacks, or rioters stand in our way of protecting the American people. Our message is clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States.”

ICE Baltimore arrested Olinda Micaela Gonzalez-Ortiz, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala. Her criminal history includes a conviction for hit and run in Salisbury, MD.

ICE Denver arrested Federico Fong-Nunez, a 53-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. He has 21 criminal convictions including burglary, aggravated assault, and felony menacing, in Boulder, CO

ICE Los Angeles arrested Luis Alberto Leonardo Cortes-Rivera, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. He has nine criminal convictions including grand theft, burglary, and tampering with a vehicle, in Los Angeles, CA.

ICE Dallas arrested Rureiro Falkao, a 46-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. His criminal history includes conviction for possession of methamphetamine, in Oklahoma City, OK.

ICE Houston arrested Jhon Jervis Chavez-De La Rosa, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela. His criminal history includes a conviction of assault causing bodily injury, in Houston, TX.

